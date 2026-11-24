Kelley is a recently submitted PhD Candidate in Behavioural Ecology in the Frere Lab, School of the Environment at the University of Queensland. She is an active researcher on the Shark Bay Dolphin Research Project, and her PhD studied a variety of life history and ecological effects on the variance in social behaviour in Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins.

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