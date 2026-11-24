Senior lecturer, University of Sydney

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Anish Purkayastha is Lecturer in Discipline of International Business, at the University of Sydney Business School. Starting his career in the late 90's during the initial phase of Indian IT industry, Anish's corporate roles include engagement management of CIO and SVPs of United States and Canada based financial service organizations, meeting steep sales targets in complex business environment, and building software product roadmaps. Anish's research is published in multiple academic outlets such as Journal of International Business Studies, Journal of World Business, and Journal of Business Research.

–present Lecturer, University of Sydney

2017 Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, India, Strategic Management

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