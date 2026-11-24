MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The approximately four-meter crocodile captured with ropes by local residents in Caldera last September now has a permanent enclosure atin Quepo.

The relocation was confirmed by the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) following a specialized transport operation that began on Thursday, November 19, and concluded in the early morning hours of Friday, November 20.

The reptile is an American crocodile (Crocodylus acutus) requiring specialized care due to a blindness condition that severely compromises its ability to survive in the wild.

“Because this visual impairment compromises its survival in the wild and requires controlled conditions, on September 24 the specimen was first taken on an emergency basis to the Natura Eco Park wildlife management site in La Fortuna de San Carlos,” MINAE explained.

The crocodile remained at the San Carlos facility for nearly two months under temporary shelter and veterinary observation while environmental authorities arranged and prepared a permanent habitat suited to its needs.

Overnight Relocation Operation

To safely transport the crocodile from San Carlos to Quepos, wildlife officials carefully factored in ambient temperature conditions along the route.

“This transfer was strategically executed during overnight hours to prevent high daytime temperatures from affecting the reptile's thermal stability and overall well-being during the journey,” the Ministry detailed.

The operation brought together officials from the Central Pacific, Tortuguero, and Arenal Huetar Norte Conservation Areas, all operating under the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), alongside technical and logistical support from the managers and owners of the participating wildlife sanctuaries.

Captured by Residents Using Ropes

On September 23, a group of local residents spotted the crocodile sunbathing in the Mata de Limón estuary and captured it using ropes and a gillnet (trasmallo).

Following medical evaluations, SINAC specialists and biologist Natalia Corrales of the Marine Park of the Pacific (Parque Marino del Pacífico) confirmed that the animal had lost its eyesight.

“This condition caused the animal to frequently collide with boats in the area. Furthermore, the crocodile would approach vessels whenever it sensed the presence of people,” SINAC explained.

Additionally, this behavior led wildlife experts to suspect that the crocodile had previously been illegally fed by humans-a practice that causes wild reptiles to lose their natural fear of people and creates dangerous interactions for both communities and wildlife.

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