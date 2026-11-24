Companies Must Prepare And Build Resilience In Cybersecurity
These were among the core takeaways shared at the Tech & Trust Summit 2026:“Building Digital Trust in the Age of AI,” hosted by consulting firm PwC Interaméricas in Costa Rica this Tuesday. The forum gathered specialists across cybersecurity, corporate security, innovation, and digital transformation, alongside leaders from other vital business sectors.
Speakers emphasized that digital trust has become one of the most valuable assets any organization can hold. Consequently, companies must know how to anticipate emerging threats and seize strategic opportunities to lead within a global environment shaped by rapid technological shifts and artificial intelligence.AI Governance and Internal Accountability
Panelists also underscored how artificial intelligence is reshaping entire industries while introducing complex new challenges around governance, transparency, and risk management -demanding stricter internal oversight.
Specifically, organizations must maintain strict visibility over:
-
Data Inputs: What exact information is being fed into AI systems.
Tool Selection: Which specific AI platforms and models are being deployed.
User Access: Who within the organization is authorized to use these tools.
Data Exposure: How much sensitive, proprietary, or high-risk data is being shared.
As speakers stressed during the summit,“delegating to AI does not exempt people from responsibility.”
Throughout the session, participants also examined the strategic decisions, technological trends, and organizational capabilities that will define the next generation of industry leaders. The event took place at the Hotel InterContinental in San Jose, with institutional backing from AmCham Costa Rica, the Costa Rican Chamber of Information and Communication Technologies (CAMTIC), and the Chamber of Corporate Services (CamSCAT).
The post Companies Must Prepare and Build Resilience in Cybersecurity appeared first on The Costa Rica News.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment