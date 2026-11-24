MENAFN - Costa Rica News) “Zero risk” in cybersecurit no longer exists for modern businesses. Faced with this reality, organizations must establish a clear cybersecurity action plan, implement continuous monitoring capable of triggering early threat alerts, and designate a rapid-response team of key personnel equipped to deploy solutions during an attack and minimize potential fallout.

These were among the core takeaways shared at the Tech & Trust Summit 2026:“Building Digital Trust in the Age of AI,” hosted by consulting firm PwC Interaméricas in Costa Rica this Tuesday. The forum gathered specialists across cybersecurity, corporate security, innovation, and digital transformation, alongside leaders from other vital business sectors.

Speakers emphasized that digital trust has become one of the most valuable assets any organization can hold. Consequently, companies must know how to anticipate emerging threats and seize strategic opportunities to lead within a global environment shaped by rapid technological shifts and artificial intelligence.

AI Governance and Internal Accountability

Panelists also underscored how artificial intelligence is reshaping entire industries while introducing complex new challenges around governance, transparency, and risk management -demanding stricter internal oversight.

Specifically, organizations must maintain strict visibility over:



Data Inputs: What exact information is being fed into AI systems.

Tool Selection: Which specific AI platforms and models are being deployed.

User Access: Who within the organization is authorized to use these tools. Data Exposure: How much sensitive, proprietary, or high-risk data is being shared.

As speakers stressed during the summit,“delegating to AI does not exempt people from responsibility.”

Throughout the session, participants also examined the strategic decisions, technological trends, and organizational capabilities that will define the next generation of industry leaders. The event took place at the Hotel InterContinental in San Jose, with institutional backing from AmCham Costa Rica, the Costa Rican Chamber of Information and Communication Technologies (CAMTIC), and the Chamber of Corporate Services (CamSCAT).

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