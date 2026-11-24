MENAFN - Live Mint) The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA ) and two other US intelligence agencies recently discovered a cybersecurity breach involving some of their unclassified information.

Citing people familiar with the matter, The New York Times reported on Tuesday (local time) that the affected system does not handle classified information, but was an open-source intelligence analysis system, a computer network designed to extract intelligence from publicly available, unclassified information.

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While it remained unclear what information was compromised, classified material was reportedly not jeopardised. Beyond the CIA, the breach also affected the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The issue has been resolved, the report added.

The breach was reportedly carried out by hackers who used an artificial intelligence (AI) tool known as Artex, which was released earlier this year by a Chinese engineer. Since its launch, cybersecurity researchers have linked the tool to scores of attacks on businesses globally, including in Japan and South Korea. The tool became available in July and was designed to help organisations with cyber defence. However, it has since been adapted by malicious hackers to carry out cyberattacks, according to US officials and security experts.

While it has not been established who was responsible for the breach at the CIA and the two other agencies, some initial indications, along with the use of the AI tool, suggest that China may be behind the attack. Citing Western officials, the report noted that Beijing's intelligence services and a wide network of contractors have targeted US government agencies and businesses with cyberattacks for many years.

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Open-source intelligence draws on a wide range of material, including commercially available databases, social media posts, satellite images and other online content. While much of this information is accessible to the public, some is sold by data providers and can reveal sensitive details when analysed alongside other datasets.

Intelligence agencies can combine such information with other sources to support their assessments and analytical conclusions. Although cybersecurity breaches involving federal agencies are not unusual, the recent discovery of intrusions across several government systems has raised concerns among current and former US intelligence officials.

Recent cyber incidents raise concerns among US officials

The incident involving at least three US intelligence agencies comes amid a series of technological disruptions, including a day-long outage on the National Security Agency's internal classified network. Officials and businesses said these disruptions were not the result of cyberattacks.

The incident is the latest in a series of cyberattacks on government systems to come to light. Last week, President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge that hackers had recently breached the FBI's National Crime Information Center, a nationwide database that allows local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to share information on criminal suspects. Speaking to Fox News about the breach, he said, "I will say that it's not good - I don't like that."

Separately, the Agriculture Department discovered a cybersecurity incident last week that resulted in several of its internal applications being taken offline.

Jay Clayton, the director of national intelligence, who was also recently tapped by the US President to serve as his acting cyber director on 22 November, appeared on several news programmes to quell rising public concerns. The country has recently experienced a series of technological disruptions, including the rare nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).