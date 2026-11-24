BAOJI, SHAANXI, CHINA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As industrial manufacturers seek refractory metal components for high-temperature processing and specialized production environments, material selection and manufacturing capabilities remain important considerations for global procurement teams. Baoji Yunjie Metal Products Co., Ltd., operating under the Yunjie Metal brand, serves as an OEM tungsten crucible supplier and offers a range of tungsten products, including tungsten crucibles, plates, bars, tubes, meshes, heating furnace accessories, fasteners, and custom-machined components. With its focus on refractory and specialty metal processing, the company provides product options and customized manufacturing services for industrial customers seeking tungsten materials and components Crucibles for High-Temperature Industrial ApplicationsTungsten is a refractory metal used in applications requiring high-temperature resistance and specialized material properties. Yunjie Metal supplies tungsten products made from W1-grade tungsten, including industrial-grade pure tungsten crucibles. The company's tungsten product range is designed for applications across various industrial and technical fields where material properties and processing requirements are important.Tungsten crucibles are among the products offered by Yunjie Metal for customers evaluating refractory metal components. The company also supplies tungsten sheets and plates, bars, tubes, meshes, heating furnace accessories, fasteners, and custom-machined parts based on drawings. This product range allows buyers to explore different tungsten component formats from a supplier specializing in refractory and specialty metals.According to the company's tungsten product information, its tungsten products feature high-temperature resistance, high strength and hardness, wear and corrosion resistance, electrical and thermal conductivity, and stable structures. These material characteristics are relevant to industrial applications involving demanding thermal or material conditions. Specific requirements for tungsten crucibles, including dimensions, material specifications, and component design, can be discussed according to the intended application.OEM Tungsten Crucible Manufacturing and CustomizationOEM manufacturing is an important consideration for buyers who require components according to specific drawings, dimensions, or technical requirements. Yunjie Metal provides custom-machined metal parts based on drawings and offers customized processing capabilities across its specialty-metal product scope.For tungsten crucible sourcing, buyers may need to consider product dimensions, wall thickness, shape, material requirements, and compatibility with their equipment or process. These details are important when evaluating whether standard products or customized components are suitable for a particular application. Yunjie Metal's metal processing and machining capabilities provide a manufacturing basis for discussing customized tungsten components.The company operates processing lines covering rolling, heat treatment, sheet-metal processing, and precision machining. Its stated production capabilities cover the process from raw-material processing to finished-product delivery, supporting its manufacturing activities in refractory metals and specialty alloys.Customers seeking OEM tungsten crucibles can communicate their product specifications and drawing requirements with the company to evaluate manufacturing feasibility and suitable processing arrangements. The availability of drawing-based customization provides an option for buyers whose requirements differ from standard product configurations.Tungsten Material Characteristics and Industrial ApplicationsTungsten products are used in industrial fields where high-temperature performance, material strength, and specialized processing characteristics are important. Yunjie Metal lists aerospace, electronic technology, chemical metallurgy, the nuclear industry, new energy, precision machinery, medical devices, and scientific research experiments among the application areas for its tungsten products.The company's tungsten product range includes pure tungsten components and products in multiple forms, allowing customers to evaluate different material formats according to their technical requirements. Tungsten crucibles, tubes, rods, plates, meshes, and heating furnace accessories are included in its product offering.For industrial buyers, material selection involves more than choosing a metal category. Product specifications, processing requirements, intended operating conditions, and component geometry may all influence sourcing decisions. Reviewing the available product information and communicating technical requirements with the manufacturer can help buyers identify an appropriate tungsten product or customized component for their applications.Yunjie Metal's Refractory Metal Manufacturing CapabilitiesFounded in 1995 and headquartered in Baoji, Shaanxi, China, Baoji Yunjie Metal Products Co., Ltd. specializes in refractory and specialty metals. Its material scope includes tungsten, molybdenum, tantalum, niobium, titanium, nickel, and zirconium. Baoji is recognized as a major center for specialty-metal processing, and Yunjie Metal has developed its manufacturing activities in this industrial environment.The company reports operating a manufacturing campus with integrated research and development, production, and office facilities. Its manufacturing and processing capabilities include rolling, heat treatment, sheet-metal processing, and precision machining. These facilities and processing lines support its work with specialty metals and customized components.Yunjie Metal also maintains in-house R&D, quality management, and production assurance systems. According to its company profile, the integration of manufacturing processes and quality management supports its production activities, including high-precision manufacturing and finished-product delivery.Company Recognition and Quality ManagementYunjie Metal has received several company and industry recognitions. In 2021, it was named a Gazelle Enterprise by Baoji High-tech Zone and recognized as a Specialized, Refined, Characteristic and Innovative SME and a High-tech Enterprise by the Shaanxi Department of Industry and Information Technology.In 2023, the company received recognition as a Shaanxi Hidden Champion Enterprise, a Demonstration Enterprise for Transformation and Upgrading of the Private Economy, and a Shaanxi Industrial Premium Product Enterprise. In 2024, it was upgraded to a municipal-level R&D institution for industrial enterprises in Baoji and was accredited as a Baoji Municipal Military-Civil Fusion Enterprise in October.The company states that its quality commitment is supported by ongoing quality system upgrades, professional manufacturing services, and production management. Its quality approach emphasizes maintaining product quality, improving operational efficiency, and supporting customer satisfaction throughout its manufacturing activities.Supporting Global Tungsten Crucible Sourcing RequirementsAs a refractory metal manufacturer with tungsten products and custom component processing capabilities, Yunjie Metal provides tungsten crucibles and other tungsten components for customers evaluating specialty-metal sourcing options. Its product scope, processing lines, drawing-based machining services, and material expertise provide a basis for discussing OEM manufacturing requirements.Global buyers sourcing tungsten crucibles can review the company's tungsten product range and communicate their technical specifications, drawings, material requirements, and intended application. These details can help establish whether a standard tungsten crucible or customized product is suitable for their procurement needs.Yunjie Metal continues to focus on refractory metals, specialty materials, and customized components for industrial applications. Its tungsten product range and manufacturing capabilities support buyers seeking a supplier for tungsten crucibles and related products.For more information about tungsten crucibles, tungsten materials, OEM customization, and other specialty metal products, visit the official website.Official Website:

Baoji Yunjie Metal Products Co., Ltd.

Baoji Yunjie Metal Products Co., Ltd.

+869173372672 ext.

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Yunjie Metal Strengthens Its Position as an OEM Tungsten Crucible Supplier and Exporter News Provided By Globalso November 25, 2026, 01:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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