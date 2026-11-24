MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress-singer Iulia Vantur extended heartfelt birthday wishes to veteran screenwriter Salim Khan.

The actress described him as a“beautiful and wise soul” who made her feel that she“belong” and was“home”.

Taking to her social media account, Iulia shared a series of pictures with Salim Khan and wrote an emotional note for the veteran writer.

“Happy birthday to a beautiful and wise soul that made me feel I belong, that I'm home. I have only gratitude and love for u Maybe protected, strong and happy always,” she wrote.

In one of the pictures, Iulia can be seen warmly embracing Salim as they sit together. Another image shared by Iulia shows the two seated together on a couch, with Salim wrapping his arm around her as she leans warmly on him. She completed the social media story with a heartfelt message that read,“Love each other or perish! Happy birthday to the pillar of the family, to the most beautiful and wise soul, who made me feel I belong, that I'm home Gratitude and love forever.”

In November 2025, Iulia had posted a beautiful note for him where she called him her“favourite human being” and described him as“a father, a teacher, a friend, an inspiration, a motivation, a believer, a pillar, a blessing” in her life.

Iulia has also spoken publicly about the bond she shares with Salim and his family. In an interaction with IANS, she described him as a beautiful soul and a legend, saying that every interaction with him feels like a life lesson. She has also spoken about how his support has meant even more to her while being away from her own family.

For the uninitiated, Iulia's name has been linked with Salman Khan over the years. She and the superstar have been rumoured to be dating, with Iulia frequently seen at Khan family gatherings and celebrations. Neither Salman nor Iulia has ever officially confirmed the relationship rumours. Iulia has also referred to Salman as a very good friend.

On the professional front, Iulia has increasingly carved out her own space as a singer and actor. A Romanian by origin, she had an established career in Romania as a television presenter before moving to India.

In 2025, she performed Salman Khan's“Teri Meri Prem Kahani” from Bodyguard at the Vatican's Paul VI Hall in the presence of Pope Leo XIV.

Iulia has also continued to expand her acting career, including her appearance on the Cannes red carpet this year as part of the team of the short film Echoes of Us, alongside actor Deepak Tijori.

–IANS

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