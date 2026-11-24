SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As electric vehicle technology continues to develop, power conversion equipment plays an important role in supporting vehicle electrical systems and adapting to different battery configurations. Huyssen Power offers a 3kW DC-DC converter designed for electric vehicle applications, featuring a wide DC input voltage range of 200V to 500V and an adjustable output voltage range of 0–32V. The converter is designed to support different vehicle power requirements while providing a solution for power system integration across multiple applications.A 3kW DC-DC Converter Designed for Electric Vehicle ApplicationsHuyssen Power's 3kW DC-DC converter is specifically designed for pure electric vehicles. Its wide input voltage range enables the unit to operate with DC input voltages between 200V and 500V, offering flexibility for vehicle power systems with different voltage levels. According to the product specifications, the converter has a rated input voltage of 360VDC and a rated output power of 3.0kW.The product is identified as model DD3P0360-24. Its rated output voltage is 27±0.2VDC, while the output voltage can be adjusted within a range of 0–32VDC. The output current range is 0–109A, providing configurable output characteristics for electric vehicle electrical systems.By accommodating a broad input voltage range, the converter is intended to help reduce the need to select different DC-DC converter designs for different vehicle models. Huyssen Power describes this approach as supporting universalization and modularization, potentially simplifying power system selection and avoiding repeated design work for vehicle configurations.Wide Input Voltage Range and Flexible Output ConfigurationInput voltage compatibility is an important consideration when selecting a DC-DC converter for electric vehicles. Battery systems may have different voltage characteristics depending on their configuration and application requirements. The 200–500VDC input range of this 3kW converter provides flexibility when integrating power conversion equipment into vehicle systems.The product supports a rated input current of 8.5A at its specified rated input voltage, with input voltage reporting accuracy of ±2V. On the output side, voltage regulation accuracy is listed at 1%, and the output response time is specified as 300 milliseconds under the stated measurement condition.The converter also supports parallel operation and software-based output control. These features provide additional options for power system configuration and operational management. Its output capacitive load specification is 1,000–5,000μF, which is another parameter for engineers to consider when evaluating compatibility with the connected electrical system.CAN Communication for Control and MonitoringCommunication and control capabilities are among the product's listed technical features. The converter uses digital processing technology and CAN communication to report operating data to the CAN bus and receive CAN bus switching commands.This communication capability enables real-time control and monitoring of the converter's operating status. CAN bus support allows the unit to exchange information with compatible vehicle system components, while the software on/off function provides an additional control method.For vehicle power system designers, communication compatibility is an important factor when evaluating converter integration. The available CAN communication function allows engineers to consider the converter within system-level control and monitoring arrangements, subject to the requirements of the specific vehicle application.Protection Features and Environmental SpecificationsThe 3kW DC-DC converter incorporates several protection functions listed in its product specifications. These include input over-voltage and under-voltage protection, output over-voltage and over-current protection, output short-circuit protection, and over-temperature protection.The product also features an IP68 waterproof rating, as stated on its product page. Its specified operating ambient temperature range is -40°C to +85°C, while the storage temperature range is -40°C to 95°C. The listed humidity range is 5% to 95%, without condensation.Cooling is provided through fan cooling. These specifications offer reference information for engineers evaluating the converter in vehicle-related environments, including the environmental conditions, thermal management requirements, and protection considerations of their intended installation.Applications Across Electric and Specialized VehiclesIn addition to electric vehicles, Huyssen Power lists several application areas for this 3kW DC-DC converter. These include forklifts, cleaning vehicles, sightseeing cars, boats and ships, and logistics vehicles.These applications represent different types of vehicle and transportation equipment that may require DC power conversion. The product's wide input range, output configuration, CAN communication support, and protection functions provide technical reference points for evaluating its suitability for different vehicle electrical systems.The company also notes that the converter is available in different input and output configurations and multiple models to accommodate power battery systems with different voltage levels. Buyers and engineering teams can therefore review the product specifications and discuss configuration requirements when selecting a suitable power conversion solution.Huyssen Power's Power Supply Manufacturing and R&D CapabilitiesEstablished in 2011, Huyssen Power provides power supply solutions and manufactures products including AC-DC power supplies, DIN rail power supplies, programmable power supplies, battery chargers, and DC-DC converters. The company states that it offers more than 1,300 product models for applications across industrial sectors, aerospace, communications, healthcare, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and LED lighting.Huyssen Power reports that it introduces two to three new power supply models every month, with product development focused on performance, functionality, and application expansion. Its company profile also describes quality assurance procedures that include sampling and analysis throughout the manufacturing process, burn-in testing, and automated final testing before shipment.The company operates production bases in Shenzhen and Dongguan, China. It also provides design services and customization for customers with specific power supply requirements, including a process covering requirement communication, design, sampling, validation, mass production, quality inspection, and delivery.Supporting Power Conversion Requirements for EV SystemsWith a 200–500VDC input range, 3kW rated output power, 0–32VDC output range, CAN communication support, and multiple protection functions, Huyssen Power's DC-DC converter provides a technical option for engineers working on electric vehicle and specialized vehicle power systems.The product's specifications and application information offer a reference for evaluating power conversion requirements across different vehicle configurations. For buyers and system integrators, reviewing input and output parameters, communication functions, environmental specifications, and integration requirements can help determine whether the converter aligns with their intended application.For more information about Huyssen Power and its power conversion products, please visit the official website.Official Website:

Shenzhen Huyssen Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Huyssen Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86-13570841067

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Huyssen Power Advances Electric Vehicle Power Systems with a 3kW DC-DC Converter for Efficient Energy Conversion News Provided By Globalso November 25, 2026, 01:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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