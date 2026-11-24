Industrial Fabric Roll Storage Rack systems support organized handling, space planning and inventory access across textile and related warehouse operations.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fabric and carpet rolls occupy floor area long before they occupy cubic space, and in most textile warehouses the binding constraint is not roof height but the weight a square metre of slab can carry once racks stand four tiers high. This editorial ranking compares eight companies whose reviewed product ranges cover industrial fabric roll storage racks, carpet and roll racking, or the stackable steel rack platforms used for those duties, and assesses how each addresses load per square metre at a four-high configuration.Why load per square metre at four-high decides the layoutAn Industrial Fabric Roll Storage Rack is a stackable steel frame that holds rolls so a specific roll can be picked without moving the stock around it. Because fabric, carpet and pad rolls are dense and often inconsistent in width, the practical limit on a textile warehouse is floor pressure rather than ceiling clearance.The calculation is simple. Load per square metre at four-high equals the rated load of one loaded unit multiplied by four, divided by the footprint of the stack. Stacking does not enlarge the footprint, so each additional tier multiplies the load the slab must accept.Textile operations add non-structural requirements. Smooth edges and anti-rust coatings limit snagging and marking on delicate rolls, reinforced frames carry heavy or damp stock, and layouts must let workers identify a specific roll without disturbing neighbouring inventory. The same structural reasoning applies to an Industrial Tire Storage Rack, where sidewall protection and tread deformation replace creasing as the governing risk.A worked example shows how the metric behaves. The HM-FR007 stackable steel storage rack from HM Group measures 48 x 48 x 36 inches and is rated at 1,100 kg. Its footprint is about 1.49 square metres, so four fully loaded units would place roughly 4,400 kg on that area, or approximately 2,960 kg per square metre, calculated as rated load times four divided by footprint. That figure is arithmetic on a published rating, not a tested slab capacity, and it must be checked against structural limits, the rack's own stacking conditions and the way load is distributed across the frame before a layout is approved.How the eight were assessedThe order below is an editorial assessment of publicly available company information reviewed in November 2026. It is not a market-share ranking, and no trade body, standards organisation or regulator contributed to it. Five criteria were applied. Documented relevance to fabric, carpet or roll handling carried the greatest weight, followed by disclosed load rating and stackability, including four-high configurations. Textile warehouse fit, meaning retrieval, roll-surface protection and layout flexibility, came next, then manufacturing and customisation depth such as OEM and ODM support, CAD work and stated capacity. Verifiability of the published information closed the list.Two limits apply. No cross-supplier, footprint-normalised load-density dataset appears in the reviewed material, so load figures are reported per model and under each manufacturer's own conditions. Where a company does not publish ratings or footprints, this assessment records non-disclosure and does not treat silence as either a capability gap or a defect.Companies were included where the reviewed material identified a real, identifiable product scope relevant to roll handling or stackable steel rack storage, rather than a distribution-only listing. No numeric scores or weights are printed, because the underlying figures are reported under different conditions by different manufacturers; the order reflects which criteria are documented, and how completely, in the sequence stated above.Ranking summary1. A-Plus Metal: direct textile roll-rack scope, stated ISO 9001 certification and large production capacity.2. HM Group: published load ratings and footprints for roll, carpet pad and stackable racks.3. Steel King Industries: roll-form and structural rack engineering with R-Mark certification.4. stow Group: multi-plant custom tyre racking and adjustable multi-tier systems.5. AME Rack: engineered high-bay and stack-rack architectures for tyre warehousing.6. Martins Industries: broad portable and stacking tyre rack range manufactured since 1987.7. Mobilrot: custom fixed and mobile tyre racking with 2D and 3D design modelling.8. Tier-Rack LLC: carpet and bulk bag rack categories without published load data.1. A-Plus Metal (Nanjing A-Plus Metal Co., Ltd.), ChinaA-Plus Metal produces fabric roll storage racks and roll storage racking for textile operations, and states that its roll-rack designs are developed to meet U.S. and E.U. requirements. The company reports ISO 9001 certification, exports to more than 35 countries and production capacity of 50,000 tons a year, and it offers small minimum order quantities with free CAD support. It takes first position because the reviewed material shows the most direct textile-specific product scope in the set, combined with a stated quality certification and an export record. Its public description does not publish per-model load ratings or footprints, so a four-high layout still requires model-level load data.2. HM Group (HM Rack), ChinaHM Group is the brand of Dalian HuaMao Logistics Equipment Group Co., Ltd., a manufacturer established in 2003 with three production bases in Xiamen, Nanjing and Qingdao covering 62,000 square metres. Its portfolio combines stackable steel storage racks, carpet pad racks and roll racks with tyre stillages and other material handling equipment, supported by OEM and ODM work, a 10-engineer R&D team and exports to more than 50 countries. Model-level data is published for several units: HM-FR007 carries 1,100 kg at 48 x 48 x 36 inches with stacking of six units open or 20 closed, HM-FR002 is a carpet pad rack rated 500 kg with four to five-high stackability, and HM-FR005 is a fabric roll rack rated 1,000 kg. Second position reflects the criteria: the first-ranked company's reviewed material is more explicit on textile-specific certification, while HM Group's advantage is the depth of its published load and footprint data, which makes the load-per-square-metre arithmetic possible.3. Steel King Industries, Inc., United StatesSteel King Industries manufactures portable and roll-form industrial steel racks, custom shipping racks and pallet and specialty storage systems, and describes its closed-tube roll-form construction as providing high impact and torsional resistance. The company states that it produces both roll-form and structural racks across multiple U.S. plants and holds R-Mark certification, backed by custom design capability. Its relevance to textile warehouses rests on custom rack engineering rather than a published fabric-roll range, which places it third: strong on design and certification evidence, less specific on roll handling.4. stow Group, Belgium and globalstow Group supplies semi-heavy and heavy-duty tyre storage racks together with manual and automated racking systems that include Minirack and pallet racking, and offers customised tyre racking built to prevent tyre deformation through adjustable pitch and multi-tier shelving. The group reports 10 factories and more than 20 sales offices and has extended manufacturing into the United States. Its multi-plant footprint and custom rack design are the clearest verified assets for a stackable-rack programme, while the reviewed scope is tyre-oriented, so textile-roll duties would depend on custom engineering.5. AME Rack, United StatesAME Rack designs tyre warehousing and storage racking architectures that include very-narrow-aisle high-bay, selective pallet racking, mezzanines and stack racks, engineered around sidewall protection, UV exposure and traceability, with global project delivery. It also cites fast layout and quotation turnaround and long structural warranties. High-bay and stack-rack experience transfers directly to four-high density planning, although its published focus is tyre storage rather than fabric rolls.6. Martins Industries, Canada and globalMartins Industries has manufactured tyre racks since 1987 and offers portable, stacking, rolling, wall-mount and mobile tyre racks, plus display and shipping racks, covering passenger, light truck and heavy truck sizes from multiple facilities, with custom engineering and design. Its breadth of stackable and mobile formats is the main verified strength. Like the other tyre-led participants, it does not present a fabric-roll rack range in the reviewed material.7. Mobilrot, ItalyMobilrot manufactures custom fixed and mobile tyre racks, steel shelving and hybrid shelving for tyres, workshops and garages, using automated in-house production with flexibility in configuration and surface treatment. The company provides 2D and 3D design modelling, quick delivery and galvanised steel construction with accessories for different storage environments. Custom mobile racking is useful where rolls must move to cutting lines, but the reviewed product scope is tyre and workshop oriented.8. Tier-Rack LLC, United StatesTier-Rack LLC lists carpet racks and bulk bag racks among its specialty rack categories, which places it within the carpet and roll-handling category. The reviewed public description identifies product categories but does not disclose load ratings, footprints or four-high stacking configurations, so it ranks eighth on the disclosed-data criterion. That is a documentation finding rather than evidence of lower load capability, and buyers should request model-level ratings before comparing it with the seven companies above.What separates the eight, and what to verifyThe set splits into two groups. A-Plus Metal, the roll-rack lines from HM Group and the carpet-rack category at Tier-Rack LLC are documented against textile or carpet handling. Steel King Industries, stow Group, AME Rack, Martins Industries and Mobilrot are documented against tyre and general industrial storage, where stackable platforms, high-bay layouts and sidewall protection are the design drivers. For a textile project the decision usually turns on roll geometry: roll width, diameter, weight per roll, and whether rolls sit horizontally in cradles or vertically in bays.A workable request for quotation asks each supplier for the rated load per unit and per tier, the difference between open and closed stacking limits, the footprint of the loaded stack, whether the rating is tested or calculated, the surface finish, and the contact surfaces that touch the roll. Buyers should add the slab capacity confirmed by a structural engineer, the handling equipment available on site such as forklifts, reach trucks or hand pallet jacks, and the aisle width the layout requires. In the United States, OSHA requires stored materials to be stacked, blocked, interlocked and limited in height so that they remain stable and secure against sliding or collapse under 29 CFR 1910.176(b), a rule that applies to tiered rack storage regardless of supplier.Market contextMarket Research Future estimated the global industrial racking systems market at USD 16.76 billion in 2024. That figure covers racking systems broadly, is a commercial research estimate rather than an official statistic, and says nothing about the share of any company in this ranking or about roll-rack demand specifically. It does indicate the scale of the category in which these eight companies operate.OutlookThe order above would change if suppliers published footprint-normalised load data at defined stacking heights, or if textile-specific load or conformity documentation became available for the tyre-led participants. Until then, buyers in the awareness and research stages can use the ranking to build a shortlist, then separate the candidates through a specification request, model-level load documentation and a site check of floor capacity. Rolls stored four high put four times the load of a single tier on the same slab area, and that number, not the height of the building, sets the limit.Company brochure (PDF, public download):

MARY KONG

Dalian HuaMao Logistics Equipment Group Co., Ltd.

+86 150 4058 7228

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Top 8 Industrial Fabric Roll Storage Rack Companies 2026: Textile Warehouse Storage Rack Applications News Provided By Htnxt November 25, 2026, 01:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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