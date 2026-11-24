Knowing Life: Inspiration & Motivation And Poems A Collection of Encouragement, Reflection, Faith, and Hope for Young People

Emmanuel Bultman-Bangura combines personal reflections, poems and Bible passages on peer pressure, self-doubt and leadership.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What do young people do when a setback makes them question what they're capable of, or when fitting in means making a choice they're unsure about? In “Knowing Life,” published by Spines, Emmanuel Bultman-Bangura addresses those questions through short reflections, poems and readings from the Bible. The collection draws on Christian faith to encourage teens and young adults to reflect on their choices and keep going through disappointment.Bultman-Bangura begins with situations readers may recognize from school, work or friendships. In one reflection, he asks them to think about why they are following an example and what their choices might mean for the people around them. In another, he examines what happens when young people measure their progress against someone else's. He returns to a question that runs through the collection: What can readers learn about their own abilities when they stop judging themselves by someone else's experience?That question carries into the chapters about failure. Bultman-Bangura acknowledges his own setbacks and asks readers to consider what disappointment can teach them. The leadership reflections give that idea a practical next step. They ask readers to consider how they respond to their own mistakes and how they can be honest with the people who count on them. Throughout the collection, prayer is a way to pause and consider what to do next.The poems bring a different voice to the same concerns. In“Youths,” the speaker addresses young people directly and calls for peace, mutual care and unity.“The Name of My Favorite Book” gives readers a personal account of what the Bible means to the writer. Together, the poems show how the collection moves from an individual question about purpose to a broader one about how readers can care for the people around them.The closing section pairs familiar Bible stories with passages readers can look up for themselves. One entry points to the account in Genesis and observes that the text leaves the kind of fruit unnamed. A second group of references is organized around concerns such as courage, forgiveness and finding direction. Readers can follow the collection in order or turn directly to a topic they are thinking about that day.Author Insight“I wrote this book for young people who are trying to find their footing,” Bultman-Bangura said.“I hope these reflections, poems and Bible passages give them room to pray, learn from what happened and take the next step with hope.”“Knowing Life: Inspiration & Motivation And Poems A Collection of Encouragement, Reflection, Faith, and Hope for Young People” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the AuthorEmmanuel Bultman-Bangura writes from a Christian perspective for teens and young adults. In“Knowing Life,” he brings together poetry, reflections on personal growth and selected Bible passages to encourage readers as they make decisions, face setbacks and explore what leadership can look like in everyday life.Book DetailsTitle: Knowing Life: Inspiration & Motivation And Poems A Collection of Encouragement, Reflection, Faith, and Hope for Young PeopleAuthor: Emmanuel Bultman-BanguraPublisher: SpinesISBN: 9798906591715 (paperback), 9798906591722 (hardcover), 9798906591708 (eBook)Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

Elizabete Cipul

Spines

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'Knowing Life' pairs poetry and Christian faith to help young readers navigate setbacks News Provided By Spines November 25, 2026, 01:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Religion



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