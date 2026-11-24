Brook Gaming (Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.) / Key word(s): Product Launch

Brook Gaming Launches Wingman SD2, Bringing Modern Wireless Controllers to SEGA Saturn and Dreamcast

25.11.2026 / 02:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwanese gaming accessory brand Brook Gaming has launched the "Wingman SD2" converter for SEGA Saturn and Dreamcast. Succeeding the first-generation Wingman SD, it adds wireless controller support, letting players enjoy 90s classics with modern Xbox, PS5 and Switch Pro controllers, plus 2,400 blocks of built-in VMU memory.



[Brook Wingman SD2] Timeless Clash! Relive SEGA Saturn & Dreamcast Adventures with Modern Controllers Plug-and-Play for Two Classic Consoles The Wingman SD2 works with all Saturn and Dreamcast games and also supports PC. It is compatible with over 100 official or licensed wired and wireless controllers, including Xbox Elite, PS5 and Switch Pro controllers, keyboards, fight sticks, and models from GameSir, Hori, 8BitDo, Razer and Flydigi. Wireless play comes with no noticeable input lag and full vibration support. 10x VMU Capacity, Turbo, Macro and Remap Built-in VMU memory reaches 2,400 blocks, 10 times the first generation. The Brook Dreamcast VMU Tool (PC) backs up saves, tests buttons, fine-tunes parameters and updates firmware, while the Brook Converter Center (PC) sets Turbo for rapid-fire arcade games, Macro for one-press command sequences, and Button Remap. Brook Gaming will keep releasing firmware updates to expand the list of supported controllers. Specifications

Supported Platforms: SEGA Saturn / Dreamcast / PC

Compatible Controllers: 100+ official or licensed wired and wireless controllers

VMU Memory: 2,400 blocks

Features: Turbo / Macro / Remap (Brook Converter Center, PC); VMU backup (Brook Dreamcast VMU Tool, PC); vibration

Weight / Size: 60g / 54.0 × 58.0 × 21.5 mm (excluding cable)

Included: Wingman SD2 × 1, User Guide × 1 For More Information Wingman SD2 Official Page:

About Brook Gaming Brook Gaming has over 20 years of experience in gaming hardware design and manufacturing. Believing gaming should not be limited by equipment, it breaks down platform barriers through innovative technology under its brand promise: "Your Game, Our Play."



View original content to download multimedia: 25.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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