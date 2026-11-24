MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Nov 25 (IANS) A top Iranian military commander said that the next potential war against Iran will not necessarily be limited to the West Asia region, the official news agency IRNA reported.

There is no geographical limitation on increasing the range of Iran's missiles, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ahmad Vahidi said on the sidelines of a ceremony in Tehran.

"Today, the war will not be necessarily limited to the region, and these capabilities will be expanded in proportion to the requirements and capacities," he said.

Separately, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Ali Abdollahi said Tuesday wherever US bases may be established, they will be within the range of Iran's forces if necessary, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the semi-official Fars news agency.

Meanwhile, the IRGC Navy said in statements that four "violating" oil tankers exploded and caught fire after hitting naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday and Tuesday.

It warned against crossing "unauthorized" routes in the strait in disregard of the Iranian Armed Forces' warnings, adding that such moves constitute a violation and cooperation with the "aggressive" forces, which will be dealt with decisively.

The navy of Iran's Army said Tuesday that two "violating" oil tankers caught fire earlier in the day after hitting naval mines east of the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessels had deactivated their identification and navigation systems and entered a "forbidden" region east of the waterway, the navy said in a statement on the army's website. It added that the blasts brought the tankers to a halt, underscoring the need to comply with Iran's regulations for safe passage through the strait.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.