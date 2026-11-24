A batch of resonant capacitors specifically designed for induction heating systems has completed the final stage of oil leakage test—a critical step in verifying product sealing. The oil leakage test involves putting the products in oven to raise the temperature of the internal insulating oil and cause the gas to expand, thereby simulating actual operating conditions to test the product sealing. Finally, The 30pcs resonant capacitors have been packed after undergoing electrical and mechanical performance test.

Regarding the packaging process, all products are packed in custom-made, non-fumigated plywood crates. The products are wrapped in moisture-proof material, and thick foam padding is used as cushioning between items to prevent damage from bumps and impacts during long-distance transport. For sea freight, desiccants are included to prevent moisture damage. Each crate contains the product test report and user manual. During final sealing box, the boxes are secured with packing straps, labeled, and stored in the warehouse awaiting shipment.

WECO resonant capacitors are used in resonant circuits within induction heating equipment, providing stable capacitance values and highly efficient energy conversion. When configuring resonant capacitors, each product comes with a complete set of specifications, CAD drawings, and installation instructions for customer use.

< />

Contact WECO team today to obtain the latest custom resonant capacitor specifications and designed a tailored solution for you!

About us

Since 2010,WECO excels at offering reliable industrial capacitors for industrial power system. As a pioneer of manufacturing power capacitor company, we are dedicated to offering the optimal industrial capacitor and capacitor bank solution. As a renowned brand in the field of industrial capacitors in China, WECO currently serves clients from more than 30 countries and has undertaken over 2000 projects worldwide that are related to induction heating, foundry, wind power,solar inverter, reactive power compensation, energy storage, power grid, pulse power and more.