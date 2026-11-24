MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Ukrinform reports.

"At the initiative of the SBI and in close cooperation with the Prosecutor General's Office, a serviceman suspected of ill-treating his subordinates has been extradited from Moldova to Ukraine. The officer systematically beat soldiers and ordered one of them to be tied to a wooden structure in the shape of a cross," the statement said.

The suspect was handed over at the Mohyliv-Podilskyi-Otaci border crossing. The serviceman had been placed on an international wanted list after fleeing Ukraine, the SBI said.

According to the investigation, "the senior lieutenant, who commanded a platoon in a pontoon-bridge battalion of a military unit from the Ternopil region, used violence against his subordinates while they were carrying out fortification construction tasks in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions."

SBI investigators documented three incidents of torture involving servicemen.

In particular, the SBI said that "in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the officer beat two subordinates with his hands and feet for what he considered disciplinary violations."

"Near Avdiivka, he repeatedly kicked another serviceman in the ribs, then ordered that his hands be tied to a wooden structure in the shape of a cross. The suspect intended this to symbolize the crucifixion ahead of Catholic Easter," the SBI said.

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According to the investigation, "the officer also intimidated the victims, threatened them with consequences for disobedience and claimed that his father had influential connections."

When law enforcement officers began investigating the incidents, the serviceman fled abroad, the SBI said.

According to the investigation, he illegally swam across the Dniester River at night and entered Moldova, where he subsequently applied for refugee status.

SBI investigators established his whereabouts, initiated an international search and prepared the necessary extradition documents.

Back in 2024, the officer was notified in absentia that he was suspected of torture and unlawful deprivation of liberty involving physical suffering (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 127 and Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the SBI added.

A separate investigation is underway into suspected desertion during his escape from Ukraine.

The court upheld the previously imposed pretrial measure of detention without the right to bail.

The suspect faces up to 10 years in prison for the alleged offenses.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing. Investigators are checking information about possible other instances of violence against subordinates.

The extradition was carried out in cooperation with the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.