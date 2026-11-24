MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran's Shanol gas field currently produces 10 million cubic meters of natural gas per day, according to Saeed Momtazan, an official at the South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company, the Ministry of Petroleum reported.

"Currently, 19 wells are operational at the Shanol gas field. The gas produced from these wells is transported to the gathering center through an 8-inch pipeline. It is then sent to the separation center through a 24-inch pipeline," he noted.

Momtazan said that major maintenance work had been carried out at the Shanol gathering center over approximately one month to ensure gas supplies during the winter months. During the maintenance, all wells, facilities, and equipment were inspected, and the necessary measures were taken.

The company official added that, due to restrictions resulting from sanctions imposed against the country, most maintenance work is carried out in cooperation with local and startup companies.

Momtazan said that operations at the Shanol gas gathering center had become particularly difficult during the 12-day war in June last year and the 40-day war this year, as there were concerns that the facility could also be targeted.

The Shanol gas field was commissioned in 2006. According to the source, 19 wells are operating at the field.

According to information from Iran's South Zagros Oil Fields Company, gas is produced at four fields in the Parsian operating area: Tabnak, Homa, Shanol, and Varavi. The area has a total production capacity of 76 million cubic meters of gas and 25,600 barrels of gas condensate per day.