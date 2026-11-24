MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Clutch Moving Company expands white-glove moving services to Marin County,bringing fine-art crating, hillside logistics, and full home protection to San Rafael.

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Moving a home in Marin County rarely looks like a standard neighborhood relocation. Between narrow hillside switchbacks, steep private driveways, strict HOA windows, and custom hardwood or stone interiors, North Bay properties demand far more than a rental truck and a rushed crew. To meet that standard, Clutch Moving Company has expanded its dedicated white-glove moving services across San Rafael and the greater Marin County region.Operating out of its San Rafael office on Civic Center Drive, Clutch Moving Company brings a disciplined, zero-shortcut model to homeowners, estate managers, and interior designers throughout the North Bay. Unlike traditional carriers that rely on rotating day labor, Clutch deploys full-time, background-checked crews trained specifically in high-value packing, custom crating, and complex property navigation.Clutch Moving Company's Marin County white-glove program addresses the exact logistical friction points local residents face:Hillside and Estate Navigation: Heavy-duty trucks equipped with specialized air brakes and drivers trained to position vehicles safely on steep grades and winding residential roads.Full Architectural Protection: Neoprene floor runners, custom corner guards, and padded doorframe covers installed before a single piece of furniture leaves the room, protecting wide-plank floors, marble foyers, and custom trim.Fine Art, Antiques, and Custom Furniture: On-site disassembly and reassembly for oversized estate furniture and modular pieces, paired with custom crating for gallery-grade artwork, sculptures, and heirlooms.Climate-Conscious Coastal Packing: Moisture-resistant packing protocols tailored for bayfront and coastal properties in neighborhoods like Peacock Gap and Point San Pedro.Strict HOA and Gated Community Compliance: Advance coordination with property managers, security gates, and neighborhood scheduling rules across Terra Linda, Lucas Valley, Dominican, Forbes, West End, and surrounding Marin communities.Receiving and FF&E Installation: Dedicated inspection, warehousing coordination, and white-glove placement for interior designers, luxury remodels, and commercial hospitality spaces.Founded in the Bay Area in 2017, Clutch Moving Company has built a reputation for upfront pricing, punctual execution, and direct oversight from local field leadership. By pairing specialized equipment with hyper-local knowledge of Marin County's topography and regulations, the company removes the common bottlenecks, damaged surfaces, missed delivery windows, and surprise add-on fees, that often derail high-end moves. Homeowners, real estate professionals, and interior designers planning a local or long-distance relocation in Marin County can schedule a detailed, transparent estimate directly through the San Rafael office.About Clutch Moving CompanyClutch Moving Company is a licensed and insured full-service moving company serving the San Francisco Bay Area, Marin County, Silicon Valley, and Tucson, Arizona. Specializing in residential, commercial, long-distance, senior, and white-glove relocations, as well as custom packing and FF&E installation, Clutch Moving Company operates with vetted, in-house crews and zero day labor to deliver accountable, precision-driven moves.

Steven Mandac

Clutch Moving Company

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Clutch Moving Company Brings White-Glove Moving Services to Marin County News Provided By Rotate Digital November 25, 2026, 01:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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