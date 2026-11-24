MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) BlackRock has launched what it says is its first tokenized money market fund in the Asia-Pacific region, targeting professional investors in Hong Kong who can subscribe for and redeem fund shares using a locally issued stablecoin.

As reported by the South China Morning Post on Tuesday, the BlackRock HKD Digital Liquidity Fund started with roughly $100 million in assets and lists Standard Chartered and Ant International as seed investors. The structure is designed to let institutions put stablecoin balances to work directly in a regulated fund, without first converting digital assets into fiat.

BlackRock's Hong Kong fund is positioned as its first tokenized money market fund in Asia-Pacific, aimed at professional investors. The fund supports subscriptions and redemptions using a Hong Kong dollar-pegged stablecoin (HKDAP), reducing friction around fiat conversion. Fund documentation indicates operations began on Nov. 16, with a cited net seven-day yield of 2.03% as of Tuesday. Standard Chartered is involved across roles including custody and tokenization, while Ant International focuses on integrating liquidity into its global payments infrastructure. The launch follows a similar push from HSBC, which earlier announced access to a tokenized money market fund via its Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoin.

Key takeawaysA tokenized money market product built around HKD stablecoins

The new fund is structured around the Hong Kong dollar, which-unlike China's yuan-is pegged to the US dollar and has been managed under that linkage since 1983. By aligning the fund's design with the local currency and its tokenized representation, BlackRock is aiming to make short-term, cash-like strategies more straightforward for participants already holding stablecoins.

According to the fund's disclosures, professional investors can earn returns on their stablecoin holdings by investing directly through the product. The approach is intended to remove the step of converting digital assets into traditional currency before deployment, which can be relevant for institutions managing liquidity across multiple systems.

Who is behind it: seed investors and the stablecoin rails

In the South China Morning Post report, Standard Chartered and Ant International are described as seed investors supporting the fund's initial launch and broader adoption.

For subscriptions and redemptions, the fund uses HKDAP, a Hong Kong dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by Anchorpoint Financial. Anchorpoint is a joint venture involving Standard Chartered, telecommunications company HKT, and blockchain investment firm Animoca Brands.

The same report states that Standard Chartered serves as the fund's custodian, administrator, trustee and tokenization agent. That matters because operational roles such as custody and tokenization sit at the center of how tokenized financial products can be integrated into existing governance and control frameworks.

For Ant International, the integration is framed as a way to extend“round-the-clock liquidity management” across its global operations. The report notes Ant International's disclosures describing extensive payment coverage-supporting more than 300 payment methods across 220 markets and processing an average of more than 20 million transactions daily.

What the fund documentation says about its start and strategy

BlackRock's own product documentation indicates the fund began operations on Nov. 16. The filing describes a strategy centered on short-term securities issued or guaranteed by governments and high-grade bank deposits.

The documentation also cites a net seven-day yield of 2.03% as of Tuesday, giving an observable reference point for investors tracking near-term returns.

The materials further state that the fund may accept tokenized deposits, while retail investors are limited to conventional Hong Kong dollars. That limitation underscores that, at least for now, the stablecoin-enabled access path is aimed at professional participants rather than being broadly opened to all consumer capital.

Hong Kong's tokenized cash trend accelerates after HSBC

This launch arrives amid growing momentum in Hong Kong around tokenized settlement and stablecoin-linked financial services. Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph noted HSBC's Nov. 19 announcement that retail customers could invest in a tokenized money market fund using its Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoin, RedCoin (RCHKD).

HSBC and Anchorpoint Financial also secured Hong Kong's first two stablecoin issuer licenses in April, roughly eight months after the city's stablecoin regulatory framework became effective. In that context, BlackRock's move can be viewed as part of the early wave of regulated issuances and partnerships converting compliance-approved stablecoin infrastructure into institutional investment workflows.

For market participants, the key question is how these different models-BlackRock's HKDAP-linked access for professionals and HSBC's RedCoin path for retail-may shape liquidity habits and platform integration across Hong Kong's financial stack.

Investors and builders should watch how quickly tokenized money market offerings expand beyond initial professional access, how issuers handle redemption flows during periods of volatility, and whether Hong Kong's stablecoin licensing framework continues to attract additional fund operators and payment ecosystem partners.

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