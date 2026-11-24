MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 228 as of 6 a.m., according to the Department of Environment, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Among the most polluted monitoring stations, Delhi Technological University (DTU) recorded the highest AQI at 331, followed by Anand Vihar at 327, North Campus at 314, IGNOU-Maidan Garhi and Burari Crossing at 304 each. Ashok Vihar also reported poor air quality, with an AQI of 224.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies and no rainfall in Delhi over the next few days, with mist or shallow fog likely during morning hours. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are likely to range from 8 to 11 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has further forecast mist and shallow fog at many places across the region on November 25 and 26. Moderate fog is likely at isolated places on November 25 and at a few places on November 26 during morning hours. Foggy conditions could become more widespread towards the end of the five-day forecast period, potentially affecting morning visibility across Delhi-NCR.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi's average AQI stood at 200 at 8 a.m., according to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), with PM2.5 remaining the prominent pollutant.

Several monitoring stations had reported poor air quality, including Sirifort at 333, IGNOU-Maidan Garhi at 330, North Campus at 322, Talkatora Garden at 319, CRRI Mathura Road at 311, Burari Crossing at 305, Commonwealth Sports Complex at 302 and IIT-Delhi at 300.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) continues to enforce Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. Measures include intensified mechanised road sweeping, dust suppression, water sprinkling and stricter enforcement of dust-control norms at construction sites.

In a separate development, CAQM Member Secretary Tarun Kumar Pithode earlier reviewed winter pollution-control measures and District Action Plans 2027 with Deputy Commissioners and District Magistrates across Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas. Designated officers have been assigned responsibility for achieving stipulated emission-reduction targets. In a post on X, CAQM said the meeting emphasised implementing the district plans to reduce pollution.