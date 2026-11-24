San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown shows off the custom cleats he'll wear for Sleep in Heavenly Peace and the Ji'Ayir Brown Foundation on Sunday, Nov. 29, when the 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown helps deliver new beds to a family with Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren's custom Sleep in Heavenly Peace cleats, which he'll wear Sunday, Nov. 29, when the Colts host the New York Giants at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"What Having a Bed Means," drawn by a young SHP bed recipient, inspired Terrance Ferguson's My Cause My Cleats design. Ferguson will wear the cleats Thursday, Dec. 3, when the Rams host the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium.

Albert, the young artist behind Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson's My Cause My Cleats design relaxes on his Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed, delivered by SHP's CA–Ventura County East chapter.

49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown, Colts tight end Tyler Warren and Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson will wear custom cleats on to raise awareness of child bedlessness

- Jordan Allen, CEO of Sleep in Heavenly PeacePOCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading national nonprofit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need, today announced that three NFL players have chosen SHP as their cause for the NFL's 2026 My Cause My Cleats initiative. San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (No. 27), Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (No. 84) and Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (No. 18) will each wear custom-designed cleats in support of SHP's mission: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!Brown and Warren, both Penn State alumni, will wear their SHP cleats on Sunday, Nov. 29, when the 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and the Colts host the New York Giants at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Ferguson will wear his on Thursday, Dec. 3, when the Rams host the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.Each player's connection to SHP started well before game day. Brown has built and delivered beds alongside SHP volunteers from his hometown of Trenton, New Jersey, to the Bay Area. Warren is SHP's ambassador for its 14 Indiana chapters. And Ferguson, who first built beds with SHP as an Oregon Duck, asked that his cleats be designed by a child who received an SHP bed."Every one of these players came to us with a real connection to kids who need a bed," said Jordan Allen, CEO of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "Ji'Ayir has built and delivered beds with his own two hands. Tyler is giving Indiana families and volunteers a champion. And Terrance wanted a child who received one of our beds to design his cleats. When millions of fans see these cleats, we want them to know that kids in their own communities are sleeping on floors, and that there's something they can do about it."The NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative allows players, coaches and staff to wear custom footwear supporting causes important to them. SHP volunteers build beds, then deliver and install them in children's homes, complete with a new mattress, pillow and bedding, at no cost to families. Since its founding in 2012, SHP has delivered more than 400,000 beds through its 400+ volunteer-powered chapters, yet more than 100,000 children remain on its waitlist nationwide. Learn more about the players and their SHP connections at shpbeds/my-cause-my-cleats.Ji'Ayir Brown, San Francisco 49ers: From Trenton to the Bay AreaBrown will wear custom cleats co-designed to represent both SHP and the Ji'Ayir Brown Foundation, created by designer Terrell Nievera of Tragik Kicks. The design stands for hope, dignity and dreams, and the comfort that comes from having a bed of your own. He will debut them on Sunday, Nov. 29, when the 49ers host the Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.Brown's partnership with SHP began at home. On Tuesday, July 14, he returned to his alma mater, Trenton Central High School, for a Community Bed Build hosted by SHP's NJ-Morris County chapter and the Ji'Ayir Brown Foundation. About 70 volunteers built 24 beds for Trenton kids. Brown sanded boards alongside SHP CEO Jordan Allen, fire-branded the SHP logo onto a headboard and was joined by Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora. The build was the centerpiece of the Ji'Ayir Brown Week of Service, and Brown helped deliver beds to Trenton families that same day.During one of those deliveries, Brown met a young girl named Patty. He spent time playing with her and helped install her new bed, an experience he has continued to talk about in the months since."When you meet a kid like Patty and see how excited she is to have her own bed, that stays with you," said Brown. "It's something a lot of us probably take for granted, but there are kids out there who don't have that. I've had the chance to build beds and meet some of these families, and I want more people to know about the work Sleep in Heavenly Peace is doing. If wearing these cleats gets more people involved, that's what matters to me."Brown's connection to Patty's family didn't end with that delivery. When he learned the family had recently lost their home in a house fire and been displaced, he didn't hesitate to make a personal donation to help them get back on their feet. Once the family is settled in a new home, SHP will be there again with new beds for Patty and her two siblings.On Wednesday, Oct. 28, Brown and the Ji'Ayir Brown Foundation teamed up with SHP's CA-San Jose chapter at Lowe's of Sunnyvale, about four miles from Levi's Stadium. Forty-two volunteers from the Ji'Ayir Brown Foundation, the Knights of Columbus, Lowe's Red Vest associates and the chapter worked alongside Brown and SHP's National Build Team to build 20 beds for Bay Area children on the local waitlist. SHP and the Ji'Ayir Brown Foundation plan to return to Trenton in July 2027.Brown also serves as SHP's Bunkhead Club Ambassador as part of a multi-year partnership to end child bedlessness nationwide. The Bunkhead Club is SHP's monthly giving community. Gifts start at $5 a month, and $20 a month for one year covers one complete SHP bed, including the frame, a new twin mattress, bedding and a pillow. Recurring gifts give chapters steady funding to plan builds, buy materials and keep deliveries on schedule. Fans can join the Bunkhead Club at bunkhead."The Bunkhead Club is the easiest way to make the biggest impact so no kid sleeps on the floor in your town," said Brown.A Trenton native, Brown played junior college football at Lackawanna College before starring at Penn State, where he was named the 2023 Rose Bowl Defensive MVP. The 49ers drafted him that spring.Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts: A Champion for Indiana KidsWarren is joining SHP as ambassador for its 14 Indiana chapters, which are working to end child bedlessness across the state. His role extends well beyond game day, bringing greater visibility to the volunteer-led builds and deliveries that put beds in Indiana children's homes at no cost to their families.The need in Indiana is significant. SHP's Indiana chapters have delivered 1,779 beds so far this year, yet 11,366 children remain on the waitlist statewide.Warren will wear custom SHP cleats on Sunday, Nov. 29, when the Colts host the New York Giants at Lucas Oil Stadium, putting a spotlight on the children who sleep on floors, couches or crowded beds shared with siblings, in Indiana and across the country.Warren grew up in Mechanicsville, Virginia, where he was the starting quarterback at Atlee High School. He moved to tight end at Penn State and won the 2024 John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end before the Colts selected him 14th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he recorded 76 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns, set franchise rookie tight end records for receptions and receiving yards, and earned a Pro Bowl selection.Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams: A Young Artist's Dream Bedroom, on Game Day CleatsFerguson's story with SHP starts in Oregon. As a member of the Oregon Ducks, he built beds with SHP's Eugene chapter; the Ducks program has rolled up its sleeves at four SHP bed builds.When Ferguson chose SHP for My Cause My Cleats, he decided his cleats should not come from a professional designer. Instead, he wanted the inspiration to come from a child who had received an SHP bed. Working with SHP's CA-Ventura County East chapter, led by chapter president Linda Krukowski, the Rams selected Albert, a young SHP bed recipient, and asked him to draw the things he would love to have in his dream bedroom.Albert's artwork, titled "What Having a Bed Means," shows an SHP bed in the 'Rams' royal and sol' colors, a football resting on the pillow and a sign on the wall claiming the room as his own. Beside the drawing, he listed what a bed means to him: comfort, safety, stability, rest and healing, independence, love and care, and dignity. In his own words on the page: "A bed is more than just a place to sleep... It's a place to rest, feel safe, and be yourself."Ferguson's cleats feature Albert's drawing alongside the SHP logo and are being revealed during the Rams' My Cause My Cleats unboxing week. He will wear them on Thursday, Dec. 3, when the Rams host the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium. Approximately 100 children are currently waiting for beds through SHP's Ventura County East chapter.A Colorado native and former Heritage High School standout, Ferguson was selected 46th overall by the Rams in the 2025 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he logged six catches of 25 or more yards, the most by a Rams rookie tight end in 35 years.Get InvolvedFans inspired by these players can help end child bedlessness by volunteering at a local bed build or delivery, making a donation, joining the Bunkhead Club at bunkhead, sponsoring a build or starting a chapter. Parents and caregivers of children ages 3 to 17 who need a bed can apply at shpbeds /apply.About Sleep in Heavenly PeaceSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!Child bedlessness affects millions of kids who sleep on floors, couches, or in other inadequate or unsafe conditions. A bed is a basic necessity that supports a child's physical, emotional, and mental development. Powered by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child has a safe, comfortable place to rest and grow. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.

Laurie Halter

Charisma! Communications

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Protecting Dreams: 49ers Ji'Ayir Brown Builds Beds with Sleep in Heavenly Peace

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Three NFL Players Team Up With Sleep in Heavenly Peace for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats News Provided By Sleep in Heavenly Peace November 25, 2026, 01:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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