MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Wednesday the separate petitions filed by jailed student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam challenging the Delhi High Court's judgment rejecting their fresh bail pleas in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana is slated to take up both matters, according to the cause list published on the official website of the apex court. Khalid's petition has been registered as SLP (Crl.) No. 22342/2026, while Imam's plea has been registered as SLP (Crl.) No. 22241/2026.

The petitions challenge a common judgment delivered on September 30 by a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court comprising Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Dinesh Bhatt, which had rejected their appeals against the trial court's July 4, 2026, orders refusing them regular bail.

The Delhi High Court ruled that it could not alter the conditions set by the Supreme Court when it rejected the earlier bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in January 2026. In its January 5 order, the Supreme Court had denied them bail but allowed them to reapply after the examination of key prosecution witnesses or a year after the judgment, whichever occurred first.

In June 2026, Khalid and Imam again approached the trial court, citing new developments such as the Supreme Court's remarks on prolonged incarceration and trial delays in a different UAPA case, interim bail granted to co-accused Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi, and the additional time spent in jail.

After the trial court dismissed their bail pleas, the activists approached the Delhi High Court. They argued that the trial was unlikely to conclude soon and that their continued detention without substantial progress justified reconsideration of their bail.

However, the High Court maintained that it could not go beyond the liberty specifically granted by the Supreme Court. It noted that the Supreme Court had clearly distinguished the roles of Khalid and Imam from those of co-accused who had secured bail.

The High Court further held that the cases of Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi were not comparable to those of Khalid and Imam, whose alleged roles had been described as "masterminds" and "core conspirators" in the Supreme Court's earlier ruling.

The case relates to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020, in which 53 people were killed and several others injured.

Earlier, on January 5, 2026, the Supreme Court had granted bail to five co-accused -- Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed -- while declining relief to Khalid and Imam.