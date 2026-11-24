NPPA Examines Extending Drug Margin Caps Beyond Cancer Medicines To Other Therapies
(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: The Centre is examining whether trade margin caps should be extended beyond cancer medicines to other high-cost and essential drugs, including antibiotics, diabetes and heart medicines, as well as biologics, while seeking to avoid disruptions to drug availability and hospital supplies, two government officials said.
The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) are studying how such interventions could be structured, with officials indicating that any expansion would require product-level scrutiny rather than a uniform cap across entire therapeutic categories.
The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) are studying how such interventions could be structured, with officials indicating that any expansion would require product-level scrutiny rather than a uniform cap across entire therapeutic categories.
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