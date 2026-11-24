

Government pensioners and public assistance clients to benefit Development projects and employment set to cushion inflation and economic pressures.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St Lucia – Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has announced three one-time financial relief payments for government pensioners, National Insurance Corporation (NIC) pensioners, and Public Assistance Programme (PAP) clients to help households manage rising living costs, alongside a broader infrastructure and social development agenda, ahead of his administration's first-year mark on December 1, 2026 and its Annual Conference on November 29, 2026.

One-time relief payments



Government pensioners will receive XCD 700;

All Public Assistance Programme clients will receive XCD 200. (Payable at the end of November 2026); National Insurance Corporation (NIC) – inflation relief, one-time payment XCD 300 payable by December 15, 2026. (Payable end of November 2026);

Easing cost-of-living pressures

According to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM):

Prior pension adjustments: Government pensioners previously received one-time payments of XCD 500 (2022) and XCD 600 (2023 and 2025), with the minimum monthly government pension rising to XCD 750 and the NIC minimum pension increasing from XCD 300 to XCD 500.

NIC and tax changes: NIC pensioners received a 3.9 percent increase in July 2025 following a 4.2 percent adjustment in 2022, and pension income became exempt from income tax effective January 2025.

PAP reach: Following a 2023/2024 budget increase and an additional XCD 3.277 million announced in 2025 for wait-listed applicants, the programme supported roughly 3,600 households (about 8,500 individuals ) by April 2026.

Prime Minister Philip Pierre April 2026 budget address noted that, “While we created an enabling environment for business growth and new employment opportunities, we have also taken deliberate steps to support the most vulnerable in our society. We did so by providing support to pensioners, enacting a minimum wage, increasing public assistance to the underprivileged, honouring our commitments to public servants, the 14.5 percent wage increase and bonuses in December 2024 and 2025.”

Public accounting

On December 1, 2026, the Pierre administration will celebrate one year since the people of Saint Lucia renewed their electoral mandate.

At the Annual Conference on November 29, the Philip Pierre administration is scheduled to account for its first year in office (December 1, 2025, victory) and second term in office (2021).

Infrastructure/capital projects:



Soufrière Administrative Complex;

Vieux Fort Administrative Complex;

Hewanorra International Airport expansion;

Construction of the Choc Bridge;

Further phases of the Gros Islet Highway; Construction of a new parliament building, incorporating modern architecture while preserving elements of the existing structure.

According to budget estimates on developmental capital expenditure:

Jobs and employment

The labour market recorded an increase in the number of people employed. Total employment reached 99,528 persons in Q2 2026, an increase of 691 persons over the previous quarter and 1,677 compared with Q2 2025. The employment rate consequently increased to 89.9 percent of the labour force, compared with 87.9 percent in the first quarter and 86.6 percent one year earlier.

Youth unemployment fell to 15.5 percent in Q2 2026, down from 18.5 percent in the previous quarter and 24.1 percent in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

CIP contribution to national development

The European Union has called on five Caribbean countries operating citizenship-by-investment programmes to phase them out by June 1, 2028.

The government has outlined expenditure investments:



Infrastructure: XCD 55,270,994

Social development: XCD 52,982,609.75

Healthcare: XCD 25,421,017.40

Water security: XCD 12 million in support of the Water and Sewerage Company (WASCO) National security: XCD 4,974,586

The combined expenditure across the five sectors amounts to XCD 150,649,207.15.

The National Economic Fund received XCD 100 million between April 23, 2025, and March 31, 2026, of which XCD 65 million was transferred to the central government.

The programme also generated XCD 34 million from CIP bonds, while a further XCD 50 million in surplus operating revenue was earned to supplement financing for national security, healthcare, social development and infrastructure development.

Fiscal disclosure

Prime Minister Pierre's relief package offering payments of XCD 700, XCD 300, and XCD 200 is estimated at XCD 3.67 million across 9,172 beneficiaries. However, he did not specify whether the payouts will come from recurrent revenue, budget surpluses, or CIP proceeds, nor did he provide cost estimates, timelines, or procurement statuses for the announced infrastructure and capital projects.

Even as questions swirl around pre- and post-CIP spending plans, prime minister Pierre remains focused on showcasing his administration's progress toward building a stronger Saint Lucia.