MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Nepomuk Dunz, Oliver Masetti, Erik Feyen and Caroline Cerruti

Financial sectors across emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs) are undergoing rapid transformation. Digital payments, artificial intelligence (AI), and deeper capital markets are expanding access, lowering costs, and creating new opportunities for households and firms. In many respects, EMDEs are no longer simply catching up with advanced economies: they are shaping new models of financial development and broadening the reach of finance in ways that were difficult to imagine just a decade ago.

But this progress is unfolding in a more fragile global economic and financial environment. Geopolitical tensions - including the escalation of conflict in the Middle East in March 2026 - have added uncertainty by contributing to higher commodity prices, tighter financial conditions, and greater market volatility.

At the same time, cyber threats and digital fraud are rising, while domestic vulnerabilities remain significant. Prior to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East in March 2026, financial sector risks were already elevated in several EMDEs, most of which are lower-income countries in the Middle East and North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAAP), and Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) regions.

The digital transformation is reshaping financial services provision, but introduces new vulnerabilities

One of the clearest signs of change is the rapid spread of digital financial services. In 2023, digital payment transactions in EMDEs grew by 29 percent, supported by the expansion of fast payment systems, which are now operating in more than 100 countries and are expected to account for 25 percent of global electronic payments by 2026.

Frontier technologies such as stablecoins and tokenization are making transactions faster, cheaper, and more convenient, and in some cases are helping reduce remittance costs by around 2 percentage points. Brazil's Pix, for example, is one of the most prominent examples of how public digital infrastructure can accelerate adoption at scale and broaden the use of formal financial services.

At the same time, more powerful AI tools are becoming mainstream. The most common applications include customer service chatbots, fraud detection, and AML/KYC compliance. In Africa, AI is being deployed in particularly innovative ways - helping develop credit scores for people with no formal credit history, thereby unlocking access to finance for millions previously excluded from the system. Regulators are also beginning to harness AI to improve supervisory efficiency and monitor risks in real time.

The speed of this digital transformation, however, creates new financial sector vulnerabilities. The faster financial systems digitise, the greater the exposure to risks from digital or cyber-enabled fraud and cyberattacks. A striking 85 percent of regulatory agencies now identify digital scams as a top consumer risk, and in some markets exposure rates are alarming - for example, 71 percent in Tanzania and 65 percent in Mozambique.

These risks are actively eroding trust in the very digital systems that are supposed to drive financial inclusion. The picture is equally troubling for cybersecurity: 77 percent of high-risk EMDEs also have weak cyber defenses - meaning the countries with the most fragile financial systems are also the least equipped to protect them from cyberattacks.

For countries already struggling with weak cyber defenses, the rise of AI-enabled cyberattacks presents an escalating threat that regulators are only beginning to grapple with. Frontier AI models can now identify and exploit vulnerabilities rapidly, at scale, and with increasing autonomy-shrinking the window between discovery and attack.

Against this backdrop, a subtle but important shift is underway in how policymakers think about financial sector outcomes for consumers. For many years, the policy focus was on expanding access - opening accounts, increasing usage, and reducing barriers to entry. That agenda remains unfinished, but it is no longer sufficient. A household may have an account and still be financially fragile; a small firm may have access to credit and still be unable to withstand a shock.

Financial health offers a broader and more meaningful lens because it focuses on whether people and firms can use financial services to smooth consumption, manage risk, and build resilience over time. Some jurisdictions are beginning to reflect this shift in how they measure progress: 59 percent of countries in Sub-Saharan Africa now monitor financial health indicators, compared with only 20 percent in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Strengthening these metrics will be important if policy is to focus not just on reach, but on outcomes.

Financial systems cannot be considered successful if they expand rapidly but leave households exposed to fraud, firms vulnerable to shocks, or banks overly exposed to sovereign stress. Resilience is not simply about crisis management; it is about ensuring that financial development translates into meaningful and lasting gains.

The next phase of financial sector development will be judged not only by how fast systems grow, but by how well they deliver resilient and inclusive financial sector outcomes that boost economic growth and job creation.





