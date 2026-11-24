MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) “The following is an Op-Ed that reflects Saint Lucian students currently studying in Europe. Our thoughts and lived experiences as Saint Lucians navigating life abroad while observing the ongoing Citizenship by Investment (CBI) debate from a position that is often absent from public discussion. As young people, often described as the future of Saint Lucia, we believe that the national conversation should also include our perspective.” ~ Saint Lucian students studying in Europe.



Citizenship, political accountability and the rights of ordinary Saint Lucians.

By Nailome Winter and Maëlle Louisy

In debates over Citizenship by Investment (CBI), Caribbean commentary often falls into a predictable pattern: any pushback from Brussels is framed as an attack on national sovereignty.

Political leaders defend Saint Lucia's Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) as an important source of national revenue, while concerns raised by the European Union are frequently presented as a challenge to the right of Caribbean nations to determine their own affairs.

Yet, if Saint Lucia is to navigate the future of its CIP wisely, we must separate political rhetoric from legal and economic reality. Doing so raises a question that has received insufficient attention: Why should ordinary Saint Lucians be expected to bear the consequences of a programme from which they may receive little direct benefit and over which they have limited control?

The forgotten St Lucians living and travelling abroad

The debate has largely concentrated on government revenue and diplomatic relations, with far less attention given to the ordinary Saint Lucians who depend on international travel for education, employment, business, and family life. For a Saint Lucian studying abroad, travelling to Europe may be necessary for academic conferences, research opportunities, or professional development. For someone temporarily residing overseas, the ability to travel to neighbouring countries may be important for work or family commitments.

A loss of visa-free access would saddle ordinary citizens with application fees, documentation, appointments, and delays that affect employment opportunities or important family events. These consequences may appear minor to those who enjoy diplomatic travel privileges, but they are not minor to an ordinary citizen who must personally meet the costs.

This raises a direct question about political decision-making and personal accountability:



Would our political leaders remain equally committed to defending the CIP if they alone, alongside their immediate families, were required to bear the full consequences of the resulting travel restrictions? If their children studying abroad faced additional visa requirements, or if their spouses encountered difficulties travelling for employment, would they still maintain the same position?

It is considerably easier to defend a policy when its financial benefits are presented as national achievements, while its practical consequences are experienced by citizens who had no meaningful role in making the decision.

The commercial reality and the EU's Sovereign concerns

There also needs to be an honest assessment of what makes Caribbean CBI programmes commercially attractive. Most applicants are not purchasing Saint Lucian citizenship out of a deep attachment to our culture, history, or political community. For many, the real attraction is the package of benefits attached to the passport, specifically visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to destinations including the Schengen Area.

In its December 2025 assessment of the five Eastern Caribbean CBI states, the European Commission found that, among the countries reporting complete nationality data, the majority of successful applicants came from countries whose nationals require visas to enter the EU, specifically identifying applicants from Syria, Iraq, and China. Being from a country that requires an EU visa does not automatically make someone a security threat.

However, acquiring a second nationality through an investment programme grants an applicant access to visa-free travel that their original nationality would not have provided, effectively bypassing standard Schengen security checks.

Under Regulation (EU) 2025/2441, which entered into force on 30 December 2025, operating an investor citizenship scheme without a genuine link to the issuing state is now a standalone legal ground for suspending Schengen visa-free access. We may disagree with the EU's approach, but we cannot reasonably insist that Saint Lucia's sovereignty must be respected while dismissing the EU's sovereign right to regulate entry into its own territory.

This creates a strategic contradiction at the heart of the current debate. If Saint Lucia retains the programme at the cost of losing Schengen visa-free travel, one of the passport's primary selling points disappears, undermining the very revenue stream the government is fighting to protect.

Where was the oversight?

Protecting the reputation of our passport also means asking serious questions about how the programme is administered. Citizenship is not an ordinary commercial product. It carries legal rights, international recognition, and responsibilities that extend far beyond the payment made by an applicant. It is therefore reasonable to ask whether the programme's legal and administrative arrangements adequately considered the conduct of successful applicants after citizenship was granted.

Consider the public debate surrounding the possibility that an investor citizen may subsequently enter another country and claim asylum. Financial wealth and eligibility for asylum are not mutually exclusive, and a contractual condition cannot simply prevent a person from exercising a right to seek international protection under the laws of another country. Nor should a genuine claim for international protection automatically be treated as misconduct.

The real concern is whether citizenship by investment creates opportunities for individuals to obtain international mobility in circumstances that receiving countries did not originally intend.



What safeguards were put in place before citizenship was granted, and were those safeguards sufficient to protect Saint Lucia's international relationships?

Were applicants required to provide complete and accurate information about their immigration history, previous visa refusals, and sources of funds?

What continuing reporting or monitoring arrangements existed, and how were suspected cases of fraud, false declarations, or deliberate concealment handled under Saint Lucian legislation? If the programme cannot adequately distinguish legitimate applicants from those seeking to misuse its benefits, the government must explain - how that weakness will be addressed?

The accountability problem at home

Even on financial grounds, headline revenue cannot be the only measure of success. In recent fiscal years, the programme has generated hundreds of millions of Eastern Caribbean dollars-including a reported XCD 402.2 million in revenue for 2024–2025 alone. Yet impressive headline figures do not automatically prove sound fiscal management or lasting developmental impact.

As recently as 2026, the International Monetary Fund's Article IV consultation called for stronger governance and transparency around CIP flows, alongside the government's move to establish a Sovereign Wealth Fund. Under Saint Lucia's Citizenship by Investment Act, statutory reporting and audited financial statements are meant to guarantee parliamentary and public oversight. In practice, audited reports have frequently been tabled well behind schedule, and granular data, such as category-level application breakdowns and detailed disbursement trails, have often been limited or delayed. When citizens cannot easily trace how much money entered the National Economic Fund, where it was spent, and what measurable infrastructure or debt reduction it produced, public accountability breaks down.

Conclusion

Whose interests are we protecting?

Defending Saint Lucia's sovereignty does not require us to defend every policy pursued in its name, nor does questioning the CIP make anyone less committed to national development.

There can be firm opposition to disproportionate external interference while simultaneously agreeing that the EU has legitimate grounds to protect its immigration arrangements. There can be support for Saint Lucia's right to determine its own citizenship laws while questioning whether successive governments have exercised that power responsibly.

Ultimately, the question we should be asking our own government is not simply:“What will we do without CBI?” If so:“Why have we not developed a sufficiently transparent and diversified economic model that allows us to survive without having to depend so heavily on selling citizenship?”