(MENAFN- GetNews) Huizhou, GD, China -November 24, 2026 When you place a wholesale golf hat clip order, the most important details to settle early are the product design, logo artwork, quantity per design, materials, packaging and required arrival date. You can request an initial quotation before every detail is finalized, but you should identify which items are confirmed and which still need our review. At KungFu Metals, we use these details to understand your requirements, assess the proposed configuration and clarify what is needed for sampling and bulk production. The more clearly you describe your project, the easier it is for us to identify outstanding questions before they affect your order. Key Takeaways Prepare a clear order brief with product specifications, logo artwork, quantity per design, packaging requirements and the required arrival date. Confirm the artwork and physical sample before bulk production to ensure the logo, dimensions, finish, magnetic fit and clip fit meet your requirements. Check the MOQ for each design. KungFu Metals' standard MOQ for custom golf hat clips is 500 pieces per design. Plan delivery around your required arrival date. The reference bulk production lead time is approximately 15 working days after sample approval, excluding separate sampling and shipping stages. Review the final quotation and purchase order to ensure product specifications, quantities, packaging, payment terms and shipping arrangements are consistent before production begins. When you place a wholesale golf hat clip order, the most important details to settle early are the product design, logo artwork, quantity per design, materials, packaging and required arrival date. You can request an initial quotation before every detail is finalized, but you should identify which items are confirmed and which still need our review. At KungFu Metals, we use these details to understand your requirements, assess the proposed configuration and clarify what is needed for sampling and bulk production. The more clearly you describe your project, the easier it is for us to identify outstanding questions before they affect your order. Prepare Your Wholesale Golf Hat Clip Order Brief A useful order brief describes what you want to purchase, how many pieces you need, how the product will be used and which decisions remain open. It does not need to be a long document. A clear one-page brief is often enough to begin a productive discussion, provided it identifies the requirements that can affect product design, sampling and delivery. Define the Order Purpose and Quantity Start by recording the purpose of the order, such as a golf club gift, tournament giveaway, branded merchandise program, distributor inventory or a retail product line. The purpose helps clarify practical choices, including logo visibility, presentation, packaging and whether several designs will be ordered together. Then state the estimated total quantity and the quantity required for each design. A total of 2,000 pieces, for example, means something different if it covers one design or four separate designs. For KungFu Metals, If your order includes multiple logos, marker shapes or artwork versions, list the estimated quantity for each design separately. This breakdown helps us assess the order configuration and prepare a quotation based on your actual requirements. We will confirm the applicable MOQ for each design before the order is finalized. Describe the Product You Want to Order Identify the product using a reference photo, drawing, existing sample or link to the relevant product page. State whether you need a magnetic golf ball marker hat clip, a custom ball marker paired with a hat clip, or a specific configuration already approved by your team. If you have a physical sample, mention whether it is a reference for appearance, dimensions, attachment method or all three. Separate Confirmed Requirements from Open Questions You do not need to finalize every decision before contacting us. Mark each item as confirmed, to be quoted or awaiting approval so we can distinguish your requirements from the options you are still considering.

Status Example Next step Confirmed Quantity per design, preferred size Include it in your RFQ. To be quoted Material options, finish, custom packaging Ask us to review the available options and their cost implications. Awaiting approval Final artwork, physical sample, packaging proof Confirm the approved version before bulk production.

Confirm Artwork, Product Specifications and Samples

Artwork, product specifications and sample approval should be treated as connected parts of one approval process. A logo may look correct on a screen but need adjustment to fit the marker surface, and a sample may look acceptable while differing from a required dimension or attachment detail. Confirming these items together reduces the risk of approving one version and producing another.

Prepare Artwork Files for Custom Golf Hat Clips

Please send us your latest logo artwork and identify the version you want us to review. Vector files such as AI, EPS or editable PDF are useful for checking artwork details. If you only have a high-resolution image or an initial design concept, you can send it with your first inquiry so we can review what is available.

Before approving the design, check that the logo fits the marker's actual marking area. Small lettering, fine lines and spacing near the edge may need adjustment to remain clear at the final size. We can review the proposed artwork and discuss whether the selected decoration method is suitable for your design.

When you revise a file, use a clear version name such as ClubMarker_v03. Tell us which version replaces the earlier artwork, and identify the final approved file before bulk production.

Confirm Size, Materials and Decoration Requirements

Record the product dimensions and any critical tolerances that your team requires. For the marker, this may include diameter or overall length, thickness, shape and the available area for the logo. For the hat clip, confirm the intended attachment style and any important fit requirements. If you do not know the exact dimensions, state the preferred size range or provide a physical reference for review.

Specify the desired materials and finish where these choices are already decided. KungFu Metals can review customization requirements for the ball marker and hat clip, including stainless steel options, according to the project specification. Do not assume the marker and clip must use the same material; state the requirement for each component and ask the factory to confirm feasibility in the quotation.

Review the Physical Sample Before Bulk Production

A physical sample lets your team assess the actual product rather than relying only on a digital mockup. Review the sample against the agreed specification and intended use. If the product includes a magnetic ball marker, check whether the marker sits correctly on the clip and can be removed and replaced as expected. Check the clip itself for stable attachment to the intended cap or fabric, where that use is relevant.

Check item What to review Record Dimensions Compare the sample with the agreed size and thickness. Measured result or approved reference Logo and layout Check placement, readability, spacing and orientation. Approved artwork version Finish and color Compare the surface appearance with the agreed reference. Finish/color approval notes Magnetic fit Check that the marker attaches and removes as intended. Acceptance or required change Clip fit Check the clip's attachment and handling for the intended use. Acceptance or required change Overall appearance Review visible defects and consistency with the brief. Final sample decision

Record Final Artwork and Sample Approval

Once you approve the sample, keep a record of the approved artwork version, product specifications, sample reference and approval date. If any changes were requested during sampling, make sure they have been resolved and reflected in the final specification before bulk production begins.

This record helps us work from the same approved product version as your team.

Confirm MOQ, Quantity Allocation and Packaging

Before requesting your final quotation, confirm how many pieces you need for each design and how the finished products should be packed. These details help us calculate the order requirements and plan the packing arrangement.

Confirm MOQ for Each Design

Our standard MOQ for custom golf hat clips is 500 pieces per design. If you need several logos, marker shapes or artwork versions, list the quantity for each design in your RFQ. If you are unsure how your proposed design variations should be grouped, ask us to review the configuration before you finalize the order.

Choose Packaging Before Finalizing the Quote

Decide how the golf hat clips will be presented, stored and distributed. Options to discuss may include individual bags, boxes, tins, printed packaging, labels and inserts. If packaging artwork is not ready, identify the preferred format and ask which options can be quoted before the order is finalized.

Packaging requirements can affect unit cost, packing labor and shipping volume. Confirm the selected format and any artwork approval requirements before approving the quotation.

Confirm Quantity Allocation and Packing Details

If the order contains multiple designs or destinations, specify how the finished goods should be separated. For example, your warehouse may require cartons sorted by logo, tournament, recipient group or delivery destination. Provide the requested quantities for each allocation and ask the factory to confirm the packing plan before production is scheduled.

Plan Production and Delivery Around Your Required Date

If your golf hat clips are for a tournament, product launch or seasonal promotion, start with the date you need the goods to arrive. Work backward to allow time for sample approval, bulk production, packing and shipping. Our production estimate covers only the production stage, so you should confirm the full schedule before committing to your deadline.

Work Backward from the Required Arrival Date

Tell us the required arrival date and delivery destination when you request a quotation. We can then review the proposed schedule against the order quantity, approved specifications and packaging requirements. If the date is tied to a fixed event, let us know at the inquiry stage so we can assess feasibility before you commit to the schedule.

Confirm Production Lead Time and Starting Conditions

Our reference bulk production lead time is approximately 15 working days after sample approval. This covers the production stage, not the entire period from your first inquiry to final delivery.

The confirmed schedule may depend on the final product specifications, order quantity, artwork, packaging and other details recorded in the quotation or production plan. Sample development, artwork revisions and shipping should be considered separately unless the confirmed schedule states otherwise.

Confirm the Full Delivery Schedule

Before confirming the order, ask us to clarify the expected production completion, packing, dispatch and shipping arrangements. Check these dates against your required arrival date, and make sure the agreed schedule is reflected in your order documents.

Review the Final Quotation, Payment and Shipping Terms

Before approving the quotation, check the product specifications, quantities, customization, packaging, payment terms and delivery arrangements. Resolve any differences between the quotation and your requirements before issuing the purchase order.

Check the Final Quotation Against Requirements

Compare the quotation with the latest order brief and confirm that the product description, design count, quantity per design, material requirements, logo decoration, packaging and delivery schedule are correct. If the quotation lists an option or assumption that differs from your request, resolve it before approval. A quotation is easier to use when both sides can identify what is included and what remains subject to confirmation.

Quotation item What to verify before approval Product and design Product configuration, marker design, logo version and agreed specifications Quantity Pieces per design and total quantity Customization Materials, decoration, finish and any confirmed options Packaging Individual packing, custom packaging, labels and packing allocation Costs and scope Included items, optional items and any exclusions stated in the quotation Schedule Production timing, approval prerequisites and the stated delivery arrangement

When comparing quotations from different suppliers, check that each quote covers the same marker dimensions, materials, logo decoration, clip configuration, quantity and packaging. Ask each supplier to identify any exclusions or assumptions, especially for packaging and shipping.

Confirm Payment Terms Before Production

Payment terms should be agreed with the manufacturer and documented in the final quotation, sales confirmation or other applicable order record. Do not rely on a standard percentage or payment schedule copied from another supplier's website, because the applicable terms may differ by project and agreement. Your purchasing team should verify the currency, payment method, due dates and any conditions that must be met before production or dispatch.

Agree on Shipping Terms and Delivery Responsibilities

State the destination country or address, the preferred shipping arrangement if known, and any receiving requirements that could affect delivery. Confirm who arranges transportation, which shipping costs are included or excluded, what delivery term applies and which party handles the relevant documents. These details should be agreed for the actual order rather than inferred from a previous shipment.

Match the Purchase Order to the Approved Sample

Before releasing the purchase order, compare the final quotation, approved artwork, sample reference and purchase order. Check that the design, dimensions, materials, finish, quantities and packaging requirements match across the documents. Any agreed change should be reflected in the final order record before production begins.

This gives your purchasing team and the factory one consistent production reference and reduces the risk of using outdated artwork or specifications.

Wholesale Golf Hat Clip Order Checklist

Before sending your RFQ or approving the purchase order, check that you have:



Product reference: Photo, drawing, product link or physical sample.

Quantity and MOQ: Quantity per design and total order quantity.

Specifications: Dimensions, materials, clip configuration and finish.

Artwork: Current logo file and version identification.

Sample approval: Approved sample and any outstanding changes.

Packaging: Individual packing, branding and carton allocation.

Delivery plan: Required arrival date, destination and shipping arrangements. Commercial terms: Final quotation, payment terms and purchase order.

If some details are still undecided, identify them in your RFQ. Before bulk production, make sure the final specifications, artwork and approved sample are clearly identified.

What If Some Order Details Are Not Final Yet?

You can contact us before every detail is finalized. Send the product reference or initial design, estimated quantity per design and preferred delivery date, then tell us which decisions are still open.

We can review the information you have and identify what else is needed for a more accurate quotation or sample development. You do not need a finished packaging design to start the discussion, but the critical product specifications and approved artwork must be settled before bulk production.

Request a Quote for Your Wholesale Golf Hat Clip Order

Planning a bulk golf hat clip order? Send us your product reference or logo artwork, estimated quantity per design, preferred materials, customization requirements, packaging needs and required arrival date.

At KungFu Metals, we can review your proposed design, clarify outstanding specifications and discuss the next steps for quotation and sample development. If you are still deciding on the marker size, clip configuration or packaging, tell us which options you are considering.

Our standard MOQ is 500 pieces per design, with a reference bulk production lead time of approximately 15 working days after sample approval. The confirmed schedule depends on your final specifications, order quantity, packaging and shipping arrangements.

Explore our custom golf hat clips and send us your design, estimated quantity, customization requirements and target arrival date. Our team can review your project, clarify outstanding specifications and help you prepare for quotation and sample approval.

Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat information should I provide for a wholesale golf hat clip quote?

Send us a product photo, drawing or design concept, estimated quantity per design, available logo artwork, preferred specifications, packaging requirements and required arrival date. If some details are undecided, tell us which options you are considering so we can review them with you.

Can I request a quote before my artwork is finalized?

Yes. You can request an initial quotation using a design concept, reference image or preliminary logo artwork. Tell us which details are confirmed and which are still under review. We can assess the information available and identify what is needed to refine the quotation or prepare a sample. Final production artwork must be approved before bulk production begins.

Should I approve a physical sample before bulk production?

When appearance, dimensions, finish, magnetic fit or clip construction matters to your order, a physical sample provides a practical basis for approval. Compare it with the agreed specification, record required changes and confirm the final approved version in writing before authorizing bulk production.

What is the MOQ for wholesale custom golf hat clips?

KungFu Metals' standard MOQ is 500 pieces per design. If your order includes multiple logos or marker designs, list the quantity for each version in your RFQ so the factory can confirm the order configuration and quotation.

How long does a wholesale golf hat clip order take?

KungFu Metals' reference bulk production lead time is approximately 15 working days after sample approval. Sample development, revisions and shipping are separate stages unless otherwise stated in the confirmed order schedule. Ask the factory to confirm the full timeline against your required arrival date.

Can I customize packaging for a bulk golf hat clip order?

Packaging requirements can be discussed for the project. Tell the factory whether you need individual bags, boxes, tins, printed packaging, labels or a particular packing allocation. Confirm the final packaging specification and whether its artwork needs approval before the quotation and order record are finalized.

About us

Huizhou Kungfu Craft Co., Ltd. is a dynamic and innovative manufacturer, dedicated to the design, development, production, processing, and sales of high-quality metal crafts.