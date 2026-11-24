MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combination gives zSpace's AR/VR learning solutions a global partner and added resources

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC), a global leader in immersive augmented reality (AR) learning solutions for education, today announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Vection Technologies Ltd (ASX: VR1). The combination is designed to give zSpace's AR/VR learning platform a stronger financial footing and a global partner as it serves K-12, CTE, and workforce programs.

Vection will acquire zSpace through a recapitalization and merger, with closing subject to customary and transaction-specific conditions and expected to occur in 2027. zSpace's Board of Directors has determined that the transaction is fair to and in the best interests of zSpace and its stockholders, and has approved the agreement.

"Joining Vection gives zSpace a stronger financial foundation and a broader global platform for immersive learning. Educators and students benefit when hands-on AR/VR experiences have the resources to grow, and this combination is built to deliver that," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace.

“zSpace brings a trusted education platform and deep AR/VR expertise to Vection. Together with our AI and INTEGRATEDXR capabilities, we see a clear opportunity to bring immersive learning to more students worldwide and Vection capabilities to the US market,” said Gianmarco Biagi, Managing Director and Executive Chairman of Vection Technologies.

zSpace serves more than 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities with headset-free AR/VR learning. The company expects to continue delivering its products and support to those customers and partners as it works toward closing.

Information for Stockholders

The consideration, stockholder rights and other terms of the transaction are described in zSpace's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains. Learn more at

About Vection Technologies

Vection Technologies is a growing enterprise-focused technology company providing Tangible AI solutions. The Company helps organisations leverage digital data to bridge the physical and digital worlds through AI agents, extended reality interfaces and proprietary platforms including Algho AI. Vection Technologies is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:VR1), trades on the U.S. over-the-counter markets (OTC:VCTNY) and is listed on Germany's Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA:S1X). Learn more at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed recapitalization, securities purchase and merger; the expected timing of closing and satisfaction of closing conditions; the consideration payable in the transactions; funding of zSpace by Vection before closing; the deregistration of zSpace's securities; and zSpace's expectations regarding its customers, operations and leadership following the transactions. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the possibility that closing conditions are not satisfied or waived on the anticipated timeline or at all, including Vection shareholder approval, ASX confirmation, completion of Vection's capital raise, and resolution of pending litigation; events that could give rise to termination of the purchase agreement; zSpace's dependence on continued funding from Vection, which is provided at Vection's discretion under the bridge note; the consequences of an event of default under the bridge note; fluctuations in the trading price of Vection shares and in the U.S. dollar to Australian dollar exchange rate; the number of shares for which appraisal rights are demanded; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transactions on relationships with customers, suppliers, resellers and employees; and the other factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company's filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and zSpace, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Notice Regarding Securities

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The securities described above have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Press Contact: Amanda Austin, Senior Marketing Director, zSpace, Inc....

Investor Relations Contact: Erick DeOliveira, CFO, zSpace, Inc....