One in Five Companies Surveyed Report Having No Plan for Executive Protection. Image Licensed from: Depositphotos/David Albert Moros

Executive Security Planning and Bodyguard Services by MPS Security & Protection. Image Licensed from: Depositphotos/Antonio Diaz

MPS Security & Protection explains assigning responsibility, identifying security arrangements needing to change, and deciding on outside support.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Twenty-one percent of respondents to Security magazine's November 2026 Security Benchmark Report said their organization had no formal executive protection program. In a separate question, 33% reported providing no security support for executive travel. The report asked about executive protection programs for the first time this year.

For companies setting their 2027 security priorities, the findings point to a decision that can be made before a threat or public event puts it on the calendar. Who has the authority to assess a concern involving an executive and arrange the company's response?

MPS Security & Protection advises companies to start by examining what their existing teams can handle and where those responsibilities end. CEO Michael D. Julian established the protection division of National Business Investigations after beginning his career in investigations. He is a graduate of the Executive Protection Institute, which lists him in its faculty directory and identifies him as a recipient of its Dr. Richard W. Kobetz Achievement Award. That background is relevant to a decision employers can face before hiring a protection team. Someone first must assess the information that prompted the concern and determine what it means for the executive's work, travel, and public commitments.

Give one person responsibility for bringing the facts together

Consider a company preparing for its annual investor day. The communications team receives a message directed at the CEO that refers to the upcoming event. The executive's office knows which appearances are on the calendar. The event organizer controls admission, and the company's security team may know whether anyone has reported similar contact. Each team has a piece of the information needed to decide what to do. A company that has already assigned responsibility for executive protection has someone who can bring those facts together and determine who needs to be involved.

The first decision is who assesses the concern. The second is who can act on that assessment. A security lead may be responsible for reviewing the information, while a senior manager has authority to approve outside support and the executive's office has authority to change the schedule. If the appearance is the next morning, the plan needs to say who can make those decisions on short notice and who takes over when the designated person is unavailable. The executive assistant or communications employee who first receives the message should know where to send it without having to judge its significance alone.

A written procedure can be brief. It can name the person who receives reports, the person who can authorize a change or expense, and the teams that need to know about the decision. It can also specify where original messages and related records should be retained and who may review them. That allows the company to circulate a schedule change to the people who need it while keeping the underlying information within the group responsible for assessing it.

Review protection when the job changes, even if the title stays the same

The year-end calendar gives employers a place to start. An executive who normally works from headquarters may take on a public role during a product launch, lead negotiations during a restructuring, or begin visiting facilities where the company has limited local support. In each case, the company can examine what the executive will be doing, which teams are already involved, and whether those teams can handle the responsibilities the new assignment creates. Starting while plans are being made gives the company time to coordinate with event hosts, travel providers, and its own staff. A specific threat or recurring unwanted contact can bring that review forward.

Returning to the investor-day example, the company might initially have planned around routine venue security. Once the message is assessed, the company can make a more specific decision. It may ask the event organizer to coordinate directly with its security lead, revise the CEO's participation, or bring in dedicated protection for the engagement. It can also decide when to review those measures after the event. Adding an end point gives the company a way to decide whether the concern was limited to that appearance or warrants continued attention.

Find out where existing arrangements stop

At headquarters, a company may already have reception procedures, workplace security staff, and an established way to report a concern. At an off-site event, the organizer may handle admission and general event safety. The employer still needs to determine who will communicate with the venue about a concern involving its executive and who can make decisions on the employer's behalf. If an executive has commitments at several locations, each host may know only its own part of the schedule. The company can establish who is responsible for coordinating the itinerary as a whole.

Business travel raises a different set of questions. A travel department may be able to rebook flights and hotels, while a local office may be able to help the executive once they arrive. An employer reviewing a trip should establish who assesses destination concerns, what help is available during the trip, and who can authorize a change if circumstances shift. The answer may vary between a routine visit to a company facility and an unfamiliar destination where the executive has public commitments and little local support. Those differences help determine whether the employer can handle the trip internally or should discuss additional services.

Decide whether the company needs an assessment, an assignment, or continuing support

A company that is unsure how to interpret a change in an executive's circumstances can start with an assessment. That gives leadership a basis for deciding what it can handle with its own staff and what, if anything, to contract out. A company with a defined event or trip may be ready to discuss a specific assignment, including preparation with the host and coverage for the engagement. If the concern extends across several commitments or remains after the original event passes, the company can discuss a continuing arrangement and set a date to review it.

These decisions also make it easier to evaluate cost. A written proposal should explain what work will be done before the assignment, what qualifications the personnel bring, what the company is expected to handle, and who will communicate with its staff. For travel, the proposal should specify whether transportation and local coordination are included. For an appearance, it should establish whether the provider will coordinate with the venue before the event. Two proposals may show the same number of coverage hours while assigning different responsibilities to the provider. Those differences matter when the company is deciding what it is paying for and what its employees will still need to do.

Before committing to an ongoing arrangement, a company can test its plan against an actual date on the executive calendar. The executive's office, security, communications, and travel teams can walk through what each would do if a concern arose before that commitment. If the exercise ends with several people expecting someone else to make the decision, the company has identified a responsibility it can assign immediately. If it reveals a need for expertise or local support the company cannot provide, it gives the employer a concrete starting point for a conversation with a protection provider.

MPS Security & Protection offers confidential consultations for companies evaluating an upcoming engagement, a concern involving an executive, or a continuing protection arrangement. Its services include risk assessment, advance planning, and protective personnel for corporate events and business travel. A company can bring a specific question to the consultation, such as what its internal team can handle at a forthcoming investor event or what additional support would be appropriate for an upcoming trip.

About MPS Security & Protection

MPS Security & Protection is a Murrieta, California-based firm that has provided executive protection for nearly three decades. It serves clients nationwide, including Fortune 100 companies, corporate executives, and other high-profile individuals. The firm grew out of National Business Investigations, a California investigations firm founded in 1967. That history informs its emphasis on discretion and confidentiality in work involving company leadership and private individuals.



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