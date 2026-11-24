MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun/Uttarkashi, Nov 25 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over a devastating fire in Pawani village, Mori tehsil, Uttarkashi district, where more than 30 residential houses were completely gutted, affecting many families.

The incident also damaged the village panchayat building and a primary school.

According to the latest report received from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Purola, 33 residential buildings were completely destroyed in the blaze, on Tuesday while 13 houses remained safe. Fortunately, no loss of human or animal life has been reported so far.

Several families have lost their homes, cash, gold, silver, household belongings and property accumulated through years of hard work. The affected families are now facing the challenge of rebuilding their lives.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Dhami said the district administration had acted swiftly and deployed teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, revenue, health and fire services departments to the spot. Essential relief supplies were also being sent to the affected families.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said:“The news that several residential buildings were destroyed by fire in a devastating blaze in the village of Pawani in Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi district is deeply saddening and distressing. Upon receiving news of the incident, the district administration acted swiftly, immediately dispatching teams from the SDRF, police, revenue, health and fire services departments to the scene. Essential relief supplies are also being sent to the affected families.”

“The district administration has been directed to expedite relief and rescue operations, move affected families to safe locations and provide them with all possible assistance. The damage caused by the fire will be assessed, and relief will be provided to those affected in accordance with the rules. In this difficult time, the state government stands with the affected families with the utmost compassion. I pray to God that everyone remains safe and that the affected families are given the strength to overcome this crisis,” he added.

Meanwhile, Purola MLA Durgeshwar Lal met Chief Minister Dhami in Dehradun after cutting short his scheduled engagements to seek immediate relief, financial assistance and permanent rehabilitation for the affected families.

The MLA submitted a letter urging the government to arrange safe accommodation, food, drinking water, blankets, clothes and other essential supplies. He also demanded an early assessment of the damage and adequate compensation based on the actual losses suffered by each family.

He said the Chief Minister had assured all possible assistance and would issue necessary directions to the Uttarkashi District Magistrate. Lal added that he would personally visit Pawani to review relief and rescue operations and pursue assistance for the affected families.