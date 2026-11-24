MENAFN - IANS) Geneva, Nov 25 (IANS) The United States has reported three laboratory-confirmed human infections with the H5N1 virus in Washington State, with one fatal case, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. The agency assessed the risk to the general population as low.

The cases were reported between October 16 and November 4, and the fatality was the first reported death following exposure to infected dairy cattle or a related contaminated environment.

All three cases were adults who worked on dairy cattle farms in Yakima County, Washington State, where the virus had recently been detected in dairy cattle. Investigations and monitoring of exposed individuals and close contacts are ongoing.

The WHO said bird flu viruses circulate mainly in animals and rarely infect humans. However, sporadic human infections can occur following exposure to infected animals or contaminated environments.

Under the International Health Regulations, any human infection caused by a new influenza A virus subtype is considered a potentially significant public health event and must be reported to the WHO.

The organization currently assesses the risk of infection as low to moderate for people exposed to the virus at work.

The WHO noted that the situation may change as more information becomes available and that it continues to closely monitor these viruses and the global epidemiological situation.

Human infection with bird flu viruses may cause a spectrum of illness, ranging from mild conjunctivitis and/or upper respiratory tract symptoms to severe, life-threatening conditions, according to the WHO.

H5N1 bird flu is a subtype of influenza A virus that primarily infects wild and domestic birds, and occasionally spreads to mammals, including humans.

While the current public health risk is low, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is watching the situation carefully and working with states to monitor people with animal exposures.