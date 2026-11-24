MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The secondary ticket market is projected to expand at an 8.74% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, with North America holding the largest regional market share.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the secondary ticket market size is estimated at USD 3.41 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.19 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period (2026–2031). The market is expanding as consumers increasingly rely on digital platforms to access sold-out concerts, sporting events, festivals, and theatrical performances. Growing mobile-first purchasing behaviour, rising frequency of multi-day live events, and expanding cross-border event tourism are supporting resale transactions. The adoption of dynamic pricing, digital wallets, and NFT-enabled ticket verification is further improving transaction convenience, authentication, and transparency across secondary ticketing platforms.Secondary Ticket Market Key Growth FactorsAccelerating Mobile-First Ticket Purchasing BehaviourIncreasing smartphone adoption is transforming how consumers discover, purchase, and transfer resale tickets. Mobile devices accounted for 67.40% of online transactions in 2025, supported by convenient applications, embedded digital wallets, and real-time ticket transfers. Biometric authentication, one-tap payments, and improved mobile interfaces are reducing transaction friction and strengthening consumer confidence. Younger consumers, particularly Generation Z, are increasingly completing purchases through smartphones, encouraging ticketing platforms to prioritize mobile-first experiences. These developments are supporting online channel expansion and contributing to secondary ticket market growth.Rising Frequency of Hybrid and Multi-Day Live EventsThe growing popularity of multi-day festivals, hybrid concerts, and large-scale sporting events is creating additional opportunities for secondary ticket exchanges. Event organizers are increasingly offering multi-day passes, individual-day admissions, and virtual access options, creating different resale opportunities throughout event schedules. Consumers can transfer or resell tickets when attendance plans change, increasing inventory circulation across digital platforms. The expansion of hybrid experiences is also creating demand for flexible ticket formats and real-time inventory management, supporting transaction volumes across the secondary ticket market.Expansion of NFT-Enabled Smart Tickets and Digital VerificationThe adoption of non-fungible token (NFT)-enabled tickets is introducing new authentication and resale mechanisms across live entertainment. Blockchain-based ticketing solutions can improve ownership verification, reduce counterfeit risks, and enable programmable resale royalties for artists and event organizers. Smart tickets also provide opportunities to extend fan engagement beyond individual events through collectible digital assets and exclusive experiences. Partnerships between ticket exchanges, blockchain networks, and entertainment companies are encouraging the development of authenticated resale ecosystems and supporting technology-driven improvements across the industry.Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence, says, "As digital platforms continue to transform ticket purchasing and resale, and consumers increasingly seek convenient access to live concerts, sporting events, and entertainment experiences, dependable market intelligence requires transparent sourcing, consistent validation, and balanced analysis. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured research methodology to provide decision-makers with reliable insights into secondary ticketing trends, evolving consumer preferences, pricing dynamics, competitive developments, and long-term opportunities in the secondary ticket market."Secondary Ticket Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsOctober 2026 – NFL and Ticketmaster introduce Open Distribution for secondary ticketing: The NFL and Ticketmaster announced a new multi-year agreement introducing an Open Distribution model, allowing eligible season ticket holders to list tickets once and make them available across participating secondary marketplaces. The initiative expands access to verified ticket inventory across all 32 NFL teams while improving resale distribution and consumer choice.November 2026 – StubHub partners with Big 12 Conference to expand ticket distribution: StubHub and the Big 12 Conference announced a partnership naming StubHub the conference's Official Open Distribution Partner and Official Secondary Ticket Marketplace. The agreement expands access to college sporting events through StubHub's global marketplace, supporting ticket discovery, resale distribution, and fan engagement across football, basketball, and selected Olympic sports.Secondary Ticket Market Segmentation InsightsBy PlatformOnlineOfflineBy DeviceDesktopMobileBy Event TypeMovies and TheatresLive ConcertsSporting EventsFestivals and OthersBy GeographyNorth America: United States, Canada, and MexicoSouth America: Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South AmericaEurope: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of EuropeAsia-Pacific: China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-PacificMiddle East and Africa: United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and AfricaGeographic Analysis of the Secondary Ticket MarketNorth America dominated the secondary ticket market with a 37.70% revenue share in 2025, supported by established digital ticketing infrastructure, widespread smartphone adoption, and strong demand for live entertainment and sporting events. The United States remains a major contributor, with platforms such as Ticketmaster, StubHub, and SeatGeek supporting extensive resale activity. Growing adoption of contactless stadium entry and digital wallets is improving purchasing convenience. Although regulatory scrutiny surrounding ticket pricing, automated purchasing, and service fees is increasing compliance requirements, stronger consumer protection measures are encouraging greater transparency across the region.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, with an anticipated CAGR of 11.05% through 2031. Rapid smartphone adoption, expanding middle-class spending, stadium development, and increasing demand for international entertainment events are supporting regional expansion. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are important markets, with growing digital ticketing adoption and evolving event distribution ecosystems. Dynamic pricing strategies across sporting events and concerts are also creating opportunities for resale platforms. However, counterfeit QR codes and authentication concerns remain challenges, encouraging investment in blockchain-based verification and biometric ticketing technologies.Europe accounted for 27.10% of the secondary ticket market in 2025, supported by established event infrastructure, cross-border travel, and increasing demand for multi-day festivals and live entertainment. Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France remain important markets. The expansion of hybrid events and digital ticketing solutions is creating additional resale opportunities. Regulatory attention toward consumer protection, pricing transparency, and market concentration is also influencing platform operations and competitive strategies.The smart homes market report is also available in the following languagesJapanese:French:German:Spanish:Portuguese:Secondary Ticket Market Competitive LandscapeThe secondary ticket market is moderately concentrated, with established ticketing platforms, digital marketplaces, and specialized resale providers competing across event categories and geographic markets. Competition is increasingly influenced by mobile purchasing experiences, pricing transparency, fraud prevention, digital payment integration, and ticket authentication technologies. Leading companies are expanding their technology capabilities and distribution partnerships to strengthen consumer engagement and improve transaction efficiency.Ticketmaster Entertainment, LLC, StubHub, and SeatGeek, Inc. maintain significant competitive positions through extensive event inventory, digital marketplaces, and integrated ticketing services. Vivid Seats LLC and TickPick LLC compete through resale marketplace offerings and consumer-focused purchasing experiences. Live Nation Entertainment, Eventbrite, Viagogo, and AXS are also strengthening their presence through ticket distribution networks and event-related services. Meanwhile, blockchain-enabled ticketing solutions and digital wallet integrations are creating new competitive opportunities, encouraging established providers to invest in secure and interoperable resale ecosystems.Secondary Ticket Industry LeadersTicketmaster Entertainment, LLCStubHubSeatGeek, Inc.Vivid Seats LLCTickPick LLCExplore More Industry Research by Mordor IntelligenceIndia Event and Exhibition Market AnalysisThe India event and exhibition market size is expected to increase from USD 6.15 billion in 2026 to USD 6.65 billion in 2027 and reach USD 9.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.85% during 2027–2032. Growth is supported by rising corporate events, trade exhibitions, business conferences, increasing MICE tourism, and greater investments in large-scale experiential events.Printed Signage Market TrendsThe printed signage market size is projected to expand from USD 43.63 billion in 2026 to USD 49.58 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 2.59% during 2026–2031. Demand is supported by continued use of physical advertising, retail promotions, outdoor branding, point-of-sale displays, and the need for customized signage across commercial and industrial applications.Cloud Gaming Market ForecastThe cloud gaming market size stood at USD 6.23 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 21.62 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 28.25%. Growth is driven by expanding 5G connectivity, improved internet infrastructure, rising demand for subscription-based gaming, and the increasing adoption of games that can be streamed without dedicated high-end hardware. Read more -Media and Entertainment Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market SizeThe media and entertainment enterprise content management market size is projected to increase from USD 1.86 billion in 2026 to USD 3.79 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.26% during 2026–2031. Growth is driven by rising volumes of digital media assets, increasing demand for streamlined content workflows, cloud-based storage adoption, and the need for efficient content management and distribution. Know more:OTT Entertainment Market ShareThe OTT entertainment market size is projected to expand from USD 92.41 billion in 2026 to USD 119.49 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.27% during 2026–2031. Growth is supported by rising demand for on-demand video content, increasing smartphone and smart TV penetration, expanding internet connectivity, and the growing availability of regional and original streaming content. Read for more information -About Mordor IntelligenceMordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence.Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Workhonoree.Learn more at mordorintelligence.For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...

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Secondary Ticket Market to Reach USD 5.19 Bn by 2031 Driven by Rising Mobile Ticket Purchases | Mordor Intelligence News Provided By MI Intelligence INC November 25, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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