Dr. Nshisso (center) and Mr. Lande (left) make the case for restoring the Democratic Republic of the Congo's eligibility under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in Washington DC.

Dr. Ngoie Joel Nshisso and Mr. Stephen Lande recommend briefing both parties on priority projects, funding needs, and benefits for Congolese communities.

- Dr. Nshisso and Mr. LandeHUNTERSVILLLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Ngoie Joel Nshisso and Mr. Stephen Lande have outlined a plan for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to brief Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress on priority projects under the countries' strategic partnership. The recommendations come ahead of the new Congress in January 2027, after Democrats won control of both chambers in the November midterm elections.“Kinshasa should brief incoming committee leaders and staff from both parties early in the new Congress,” wrote Dr. Ngoie Joel Nshisso and Mr. Stephen Lande in their joint analysis. Nshisso is president of the Forum des Intellectuels Congolais de l'Étranger, and Lande is founder and president of Manchester Trade.The two countries signed the Strategic Partnership Agreement on Dec. 4, 2025. It provides a framework for cooperation on critical minerals, energy, infrastructure, and regional stability. Congress can shape federal funding and reporting requirements for U.S.-supported projects. Federal agencies oversee implementation on the U.S. side, while individual projects may also depend on private financing and action by Congolese authorities.“We congratulate President Félix Tshisekedi for his vision in seizing the opportunity to make the United States, under President Donald Trump, a major trade partner for the Democratic Republic of the Congo in critical minerals,” Nshisso and Lande said.“The partnership can help expand mineral processing in the DRC, create skilled jobs for Congolese workers, and diversify U.S. critical mineral supply chains.”The analysis recommends that the Congolese government prepare a short list of priority projects and identify which are ready to proceed, which need U.S. federal support, and what the DRC would commit to each one. The authors also recommend documenting procurement and labor safeguards and explaining how projects could expand mineral processing in the DRC, create skilled jobs, or improve infrastructure for local communities.Congressional committees can ask federal officials how projects are selected, how public funds are used, and what safeguards apply.“A credible account of project costs, financing, safeguards, and expected benefits would give lawmakers something concrete to assess,” Nshisso and Lande wrote. Their analysis identifies Congolese businesses and diaspora professionals as sources of information on local suppliers, workforce needs, and barriers to investment.About the AuthorsMr. Stephen Lande is the founder and president of Manchester Trade, a U.S. firm where he oversees work on trade disputes, negotiations, and agreements. A distinguished international trade expert, he has lectured extensively in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.Dr. Ngoie Joel Nshisso is an international business consultant, university professor, and president of the Forum des Intellectuels Congolais de l'Étranger (FICE), a global Congolese diaspora organization headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. His work focuses on U.S. trade with sub-Saharan Africa, particularly the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and on how the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) can expand trade opportunities.Mr. Lande and Dr. Nshisso have worked together to support the renewal and modernization of AGOA as part of their efforts to strengthen U.S.–DRC economic ties. As members of the DRC Branding Bureau, they analyze how a closer partnership with the DRC can support democratic institutions in Africa and advance U.S. national security by strengthening critical mineral supply chains.

Dr Ngoie Joel Nshisso

Global Trade and Business Consulting

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Congo DRC: Bipartisan Approach to the Next U.S. Congress News Provided By Foreign Trade Ministry / Congo DRC November 25, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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