MENAFN - IANS) Sanaa/Riyadh, Nov 25 (IANS) Airstrikes hit Yemen's capital Sanaa late Tuesday amid escalating tensions between the Houthi group and the Saudi-led coalition.

The Houthi-run al-Masirah TV said what it described as "Saudi aggression" targeted the vicinity of Sanaa International Airport, without immediately reporting casualties or damage.

Local residents told Xinhua that powerful explosions rocked the area, rattling the windows in nearby homes.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said Saudi forces had launched 72 airstrikes and missile attacks across Yemen over the past 24 hours, claiming the attacks had caused civilian casualties.

The strikes came amid intensifying hostilities between Yemen's Houthi group and government forces supported by the Saudi-led coalition, with the Houthis claiming repeated missile and drone attacks on targets deep into Saudi Arabia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition said one of the towers of the financial center in Riyadh had been subjected to what it described as a "cowardly terrorist attack."

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said in a statement on X that the attack was carried out using a drone, vowing a firm response to the "deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian objects" by the Houthi group.

The attack drew condemnation from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and the Arab League, which described the attack as a violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

Separately, the British government announced Tuesday a package of sanctions against the Houthi group and four of its leaders, citing the group's military escalation, threats to security and stability in Yemen and the wider region, attacks on international shipping, and human rights violations.

The Houthi department responsible for foreign affairs later rejected the sanctions, accusing Britain of "legitimizing the daily crimes committed by Saudi Arabia in Yemen."

Yemen has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, prompting Saudi-led military intervention in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.