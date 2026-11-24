Dezhou Tianrui Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturer of deep hole machining equipment, keeps optimizing product performance and quality control system to deliver stable, high-precision deep bore processing solutions for metalworking manufacturers.

Our product lineup covers deep hole drilling and boring machines, honing machines, skiving and roller burnishing machines, gun drills and matched cutting tools. These machines are widely applied in hydraulic cylinder, mold, energy, automotive and heavy machinery industries.

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Every unit will go through strict FAT (Factory Acceptance Test) before shipment. Our in-house engineering team runs full performance inspection, precision testing and stability verification to ensure tight tolerance and excellent surface finish. We support non-standard customization according to workpiece size, material and production requirements.

We provide complete after-sales support including technical consultation, installation guidance, commissioning and operator training. Our team keeps close communication with clients throughout the whole project cycle to solve technical problems timely.

As a factory focusing on R&D and production of deep hole machine tools, Tianrui will continue to invest in technical upgrade, improve machining efficiency and reliability, and create more value for global industrial buyers.

Contact us for your deep bore machining requirement.

About Us

Dezhou Tianrui Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. is located in Dezhou, Shandong. We integrate research, manufacturing and technical service for deep hole machining equipment. We offer custom machines and tooling for deep hole drilling, boring, honing and skiving roller burnishing processes.