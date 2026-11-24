Modern Mobile Ship Loader Dust Suppression Technology Supports 2026 Environmental Compliance
|Technology Level
|Fugitive Dust Emission (mg/m³)
|Environmental Compliance (2026)
|System Type
|Legacy Open Loader
|> 50‐100
|Non‐Compliant
|Open Belt / Gravity Fall
|Semi‐Enclosed Unit
|15‐30
|Marginal / Conditional
|Covered Belt / Basic Chute
|Modern AOTUO Loader
|< 5‐10
|Fully Compliant
|Full Enclosure / Negative Pressure
|Intelligent Screw System
|< 2
|Exceeds Standards
|Hermetic Screw Transfer
Global Service and Sustainable Port Solutions
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20 Years of R&D Excellence: Established in 2003, AOTUO focuses on the overall solution of dry bulk material port transfer. Our products, ranging from grain unloaders to bulk cement screw unloaders, are synonymous with environmental friendliness.
High‐End Equipment Service: We provide research, development, and manufacturing of equipment that supports the world's transition to "Green Ports." This includes metering control and industrial automation to ensure precise material handling.
Comprehensive Product Range: Explore our dry bulk material port equipment, including transfer station series and conveying equipment designed for the most demanding global environmental regulations.
Hardcore Technical FAQHow does a mobile ship loader handle different DWT capacities? The mobility of the unit allows it to traverse the pier, while the luffing and slewing capabilities of the boom ensure it can reach every hatch of a 200,000 DWT vessel without moving the ship itself. Is the dust suppression system high‐maintenance? Modern negative pressure systems use pulse‐jet cleaning for the filters, which automatically clears dust buildup using compressed air, maintaining high airflow with minimal manual intervention. Can the system handle high‐moisture materials? Yes. While 2026 regulations focus on dust, our systems are calibrated to prevent "clogging" from moisture while still maintaining the seal required for dust suppression. What is the benefit of a screw unloader over a bucket elevator? A screw unloader, such as the ones pioneered by AOTUO, is inherently enclosed. This makes it the most effective technology for achieving near‐zero dust emissions during the transfer of powders like cement. Does AOTUO provide software for these loaders? Yes. We hold numerous software copyrights for intelligent control systems that allow for remote monitoring and automated adjustment of the loading process to maintain peak environmental performance.
About us
AOTUO has 23 years of R&D and manufacturing experience, and its leading products are environment-friendly and efficient screw ship unloaders and transfer station series equipment, including continuous environment-friendly screw ship unloaders, continuous environment-friendly screw coal ship unloaders, continuous environment-friendly clinker ship unloaders, grain ship unloaders, efficient environment-friendly ship loaders, dust collectors, conveying equipment, metering control systems, industrial automation systems, intelligent control systems, etc.
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