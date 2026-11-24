(MENAFN- GetNews) Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China-November 24,2026 Enclosed Material Flow and Negative Pressure Systems

Total Enclosure Design: To meet 2026 standards, a modern mobile ship loader must utilize a fully enclosed conveying path. By isolating the dry bulk material (such as cement, coal, or grain) from external air currents, wind‐borne dust dispersion is mechanically prevented.

Negative Pressure Dust Extraction: Integrated dust collectors are positioned at transfer points and the discharge head. These systems create a slight negative pressure environment that sucks airborne fines into high‐efficiency bag filters or cartridge collectors before they can escape into the atmosphere. National High‐Tech Engineering: Hangzhou Aotuo Mechanical and Electrical Co., Ltd. (AOTUO) leverages 20 years of R&D to manufacture environmentally friendly loaders and transfer stations that integrate industrial automation to monitor and maintain these pressure gradients in real‐time. Telescopic Chutes with Automatic Level Sensing

Controlled Discharge Height: Dust is primarily generated when material falls from a height and displaces air upon impact. Modern loaders use telescopic chutes that extend into the ship's hold. This minimizes the drop distance, significantly reducing the kinetic energy and subsequent dust cloud formation.

Dust Suppression "Skirts": At the discharge tip, flexible skirts or "dust curtains" rest on the material pile. This creates a localized seal that traps any generated dust within the hold. Level sensors automatically adjust the chute height as the material pile grows, ensuring the seal is never compromised. Standard Drafting Authority: As the responsible drafting unit for industry standard JC/T 2575, AOTUO's technology is designed to exceed domestic and international levels, ensuring that even high‐capacity operations up to 3000t/h remain compliant with 2026 ecological mandates. Intelligent Control and Material‐Specific Calibration

Smart Flow Management: 2026 regulations often require data logging of emission performance. Intelligent control systems adjust the loading speed based on the material's moisture content and particle size. For example, finer materials like bulk cement require slower, more precise flow control compared to coarser clinker.

Localization and Innovation: AOTUO is a pioneer in the localization of high‐end port equipment, holding over 100 patents. Our loaders incorporate software copyrights for intelligent control systems that allow port operators to optimize for both dry bulk port environment protection and maximum efficiency. Handling Large‐Scale Vessels: Our technology supports unloading and loading for ship types up to 200,000 DWT. Even at this scale, the integration of dust collectors and conveying equipment ensures that large‐scale operations do not lead to localized air quality degradation. Technical Specification: Dust Emission Comparison

Technology Level Fugitive Dust Emission (mg/m³) Environmental Compliance (2026) System Type Legacy Open Loader > 50‐100 Non‐Compliant Open Belt / Gravity Fall Semi‐Enclosed Unit 15‐30 Marginal / Conditional Covered Belt / Basic Chute Modern AOTUO Loader < 5‐10 Fully Compliant Full Enclosure / Negative Pressure Intelligent Screw System < 2 Exceeds Standards Hermetic Screw Transfer

Global Service and Sustainable Port Solutions



20 Years of R&D Excellence: Established in 2003, AOTUO focuses on the overall solution of dry bulk material port transfer. Our products, ranging from grain unloaders to bulk cement screw unloaders, are synonymous with environmental friendliness.

High‐End Equipment Service: We provide research, development, and manufacturing of equipment that supports the world's transition to "Green Ports." This includes metering control and industrial automation to ensure precise material handling. Comprehensive Product Range: Explore our dry bulk material port equipment, including transfer station series and conveying equipment designed for the most demanding global environmental regulations.

Hardcore Technical FAQ

How does a mobile ship loader handle different DWT capacities? The mobility of the unit allows it to traverse the pier, while the luffing and slewing capabilities of the boom ensure it can reach every hatch of a 200,000 DWT vessel without moving the ship itself.Is the dust suppression system high‐maintenance? Modern negative pressure systems use pulse‐jet cleaning for the filters, which automatically clears dust buildup using compressed air, maintaining high airflow with minimal manual intervention.Can the system handle high‐moisture materials? Yes. While 2026 regulations focus on dust, our systems are calibrated to prevent "clogging" from moisture while still maintaining the seal required for dust suppression.What is the benefit of a screw unloader over a bucket elevator? A screw unloader, such as the ones pioneered by AOTUO, is inherently enclosed. This makes it the most effective technology for achieving near‐zero dust emissions during the transfer of powders like cement.Does AOTUO provide software for these loaders? Yes. We hold numerous software copyrights for intelligent control systems that allow for remote monitoring and automated adjustment of the loading process to maintain peak environmental performance.

About us

AOTUO has 23 years of R&D and manufacturing experience, and its leading products are environment-friendly and efficient screw ship unloaders and transfer station series equipment, including continuous environment-friendly screw ship unloaders, continuous environment-friendly screw coal ship unloaders, continuous environment-friendly clinker ship unloaders, grain ship unloaders, efficient environment-friendly ship loaders, dust collectors, conveying equipment, metering control systems, industrial automation systems, intelligent control systems, etc.