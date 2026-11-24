Recently, WD welcomed the visit of its long-term partner, C.R. As an important partner with many years of close cooperation, the visit further strengthened communication between the two sides and reflected their shared focus on future cooperation and industry development.

During the visit, the C.R. team toured WD's manufacturing system, production operations, and quality management processes. Both sides also held in-depth discussions on product applications, production management, quality control, and market development, while exchanging views on current industry trends, global market changes, and future cooperation opportunities.

Over the years, WD and C.R. have maintained a stable and close partnership. Through changing market conditions and industry developments, both sides have remained closely connected and continued to grow together. Long-term cooperation is built not only on reliable products and manufacturing capabilities, but also on the trust and mutual understanding developed over time.

As part of the visit, WD also invited Mr. Zhou Yu, Chairman of the China Bearing Industry Association, and Mr. Sun Xiao, President of the Jiangsu Bearing Industry Association, to join the exchange. Discussions focused on industry trends, industrial collaboration, and technical communication, with all parties sharing perspectives on promoting the sustainable and high-quality development of the bearing industry.

As a manufacturer deeply committed to the bearing industry, WD continues to uphold high manufacturing and quality standards while continuously improving production operations, technical capabilities, and supply assurance. WD remains dedicated to providing stable and reliable bearing products and solutions for customers worldwide.

Looking ahead, WD will continue strengthening communication and cooperation with global partners and industry organizations, while supporting the sustainable development of the bearing industry through professional manufacturing and reliable quality.

About Us

WD Bearing Group is proud to manufacture products in accordance with Six Sigma principles and quality management systems including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and IATF 16949. We continuously invest in advanced machining equipment, professional bearing software, and highly skilled employees.