MENAFN - GetNews) Nanning, Guangxi, China - November 24, 2026

-p

In the procurement and use of EVA foam floor mats,“unpacking odor” and“formamide risk” have long been core concerns for overseas customers. Many buyers wonder: will the high-temperature heat pressing process during production cause EVA material to decompose into harmful substances, and thus reduce the eco-safety of the finished mats?

To answer this question, we must first look at the material properties and the nature of the process itself. EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymer) resin is inherently an eco-friendly and stable polymer material. Its initial thermal decomposition temperature is above approximately 310°C, and its main decomposition temperature reaches around 350°C.

In contrast, the standardized high-temperature heat pressing process in the industry generally operates within a temperature range of 145–175°C with short holding time — well below the threshold for EVA molecular chain cleavage. In other words, normal heat pressing is merely a physical forming process that softens and melts the EVA surface layer. It does not generate new harmful substances such as formaldehyde or toxic monomers from the base material. Only trace amounts of acetic acid-like odors are released, which are not classified as carcinogenic risk substances.

Production Flow & Environmental Performance

Viewed within the full production flow, high-temperature heat pressing does not compromise environmental performance — it actually improves the eco-profile of finished products.

Trace volatile substances in Eva Mats (such as formamide and low-molecular-weight VOCs) are mainly generated in the upstream foaming stage. When AC foaming agent decomposes during high-temperature foaming, it produces trace amounts of formamide as a by-product, which remains trapped in the porous cell structure. After drum sheeting and cooling press shaping, semi-finished products still have open, fluffy internal cells, from which harmful substances can slowly and continuously emit.

High-temperature heat pressing acts as a controlled devolatilization purification step. The elevated temperature accelerates the escape of residual volatiles from the cells, discharging most foaming by-products in advance. At the same time, the applied pressure compacts and seals the loose cell structure, greatly reducing the emission rate of harmful substances during daily room-temperature use. Put simply, standardized heat pressing transforms“slow, gradual release” into“concentrated outgassing at the factory”, so customers receive finished products with lower odor and more stable volatile emission levels.

Risk Factors & Quality Control

Of course, the environmental benefits of high-temperature heat pressing are premised on standardized processes + qualified raw materials. Poor production control can indeed lead to fluctuations in environmental indicators. Risks mainly arise from three scenarios:

1Out-of-control temperature settings: If heat pressing temperature consistently exceeds 200°C with excessively long holding time, residual foaming additives may undergo secondary reactions, slightly increasing the release of ammonia and irritant VOCs.2Inferior raw materials: Use of recycled EVA scrap, cheap industrial-grade foaming agents, or low-heat-resistant color masterbatch fillers. Impurities and low-molecular components volatilize heavily under high temperature, directly degrading environmental performance.3Missing post-processing steps: Mats are sealed and packed immediately after heat pressing without ventilated curing. Released gases become trapped inside the packaging, resulting in concentrated odor upon unpacking — which can easily be misjudged as“non-eco-friendly products”.Advice for Foreign Trade Buyers

For foreign trade buyers, judging whether a heat pressing process is eco-safe cannot stop at“whether the step exists”. It is more important to focus on three details:



Whether the factory has clear standards for temperature range and pressing duration

Whether a 24–48 hour ventilated curing process is implemented after heat pressing Whether third-party test reports for corresponding batches are available, covering core indicators such as formamide, TVOC and phthalates

Mats from compliant factories with proper heat pressing processes can consistently meet export testing requirements such as EU REACH, EN 71 and US ASTM F963.

Conclusion

In summary, high-temperature heat pressing is not a source of environmental risk for EVA floor mats — on the contrary, it is a key process that balances product performance and safety. It not only creates clear, wear-resistant anti-slip textures and improves sheet density and dimensional stability, but also removes volatile residues in advance and reduces long-term emission risks.

What truly defines the environmental baseline is always the compliance of raw material formulations and the refined control of production processes. Choosing products with standardized heat pressing technology provides greater safety assurance for home, early education, commercial and other usage scenarios.

About us

Guangxi Hongle Plastic Products Co., Ltd. is strategically situated in Long'an County, Nanning City, Guangxi, China. Our prime location offers unparalleled accessibility via various modes of transportation, facilitating smooth logistics and operations. As a testament to our commitment to excellence and global reach, we possess independent import and export rights, positioning us as a leading player in the international market.