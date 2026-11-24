Looking for a stable 6.2 inch TFT LCD module that performs reliably in extreme working environments? Our wide-temperature 6.2" TFT LCM is engineered for demanding embedded applications, delivering consistent visual output across a broad operating temperature range.

This 6.2 inch TFT display module supports customized OEM & ODM services to match your unique project requirements. We offer flexible options including interface selection (RGB, LVDS, MIPI), resistive touch or capacitive touch bonding, high brightness upgrade, sunlight readable treatment, cover glass, OCA optical bonding, custom FPC layout and backlight adjustment. Whether you need standard specifications or fully modified display solutions, our display engineering team can tailor the LCM to fit your hardware design.

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Built for industrial embedded systems, the module features stable color reproduction, low power consumption and strong anti-interference performance. It is widely adopted in industrial HMI, portable testing instruments, outdoor control terminals, automotive peripheral devices, medical handheld equipment and smart IoT terminals.

Strict quality control is implemented throughout the whole production process. Every 6.2 inch wide temperature TFT LCD module undergoes aging testing, temperature cycle testing and functional inspection before shipment. We support sample orders for your validation, with flexible MOQ for mass production.

If you are sourcing a durable embedded display partner, contact us today to share your technical specs. We will provide professional display recommendation, drawing review and competitive quotation for your 6.2 inch TFT LCD project.

About Us

Shenzhen Xunrui Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., founded in 2016, is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, production, sales and service of liquid crystal modules. The company boasts strong R&D capabilities, advanced production equipment and a united and progressive management team.