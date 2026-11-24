MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Uzhhorod City Council announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The equipment was delivered to kindergartens No. 20, 29 and 42, Lyceum No. 15 and Primary School No. 6. The generators will help ensure their uninterrupted operation in the event of power supply disruptions.

The city council recalled that in November 2024, with the support of the organizations PDUM, ENTEGA and Sparkasse Darmstadt, Uzhhorod had already received seven generators with capacities ranging from 30 to 50 kW for four schools and three kindergartens.

In addition, in August 2025, transport company HEAG mobilo GmbH donated two large low-floor Mercedes-Benz buses to the community, while the Darmstadt Department of Health and the Darmstadt-Dieburg district provided medical supplies to Uzhhorod City Multiprofile Clinical Hospital.

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As Ukrinform reported, Uzhhorod and Darmstadt are twin cities, with more than 30 years of official partnership. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the German city and its charitable foundations have consistently supported the administrative center of Ukraine's Zakarpattia region by providing humanitarian aid, public transport, medical equipment and energy supplies.