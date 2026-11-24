MENAFN - The Conversation) You're shopping online when you spot a pair of headphones at half price. A countdown timer says the sale ends in ten minutes. Another message warns only three are left.

You weren't planning to buy them today. But what if you miss out?

Black Friday arrives on November 27 and Australian shoppers will encounter plenty of offers like these. Some will be genuine bargains. But some businesses may use misleading tactics to pressure people into buying before they've had time to think.

Australians are spending more on Black Friday

One leading market research company is predicting Australians will spend a record $7.2 billion during the four-day Black Friday to Cyber Monday sales period from November 27-30. That's 5.5% more than last year. It predicts shoppers to spend an average of $920 – a $116 rise from 2025.

Saving money is a major motivation for these kind of sales. Australian research from 2025 found 64% of Australian shoppers consider price discounts important when making purchases, while 89% wait for sales or promotions before buying products in at least one category.

For retailers, this presents a major opportunity. But some are pushing the boundaries to try to turn browsing into buying.

Why do online stores make us feel rushed?

Some online platforms mislead or manipulate people into taking actions they otherwise might avoid. These tricks are known as“dark patterns”.

A familiar example is the countdown timer.

Seeing a clock ticking towards zero creates a sense of urgency. Instead of comparing prices or considering whether you need the product, you may rush to complete the purchase.

Of course, genuine time-limited offers are perfectly legitimate. The problem arises when the deadline isn't real.

But how can shoppers tell?

One warning sign is a countdown timer that resets when it reaches zero. Another is when the same discount remains available after the advertised deadline.

There is no foolproof way to tell whether a countdown deadline is genuine beforehand. The safest approach is not to let the timer dictate your decision. Compare prices with other retailers, check whether the product meets your needs and avoid buying simply because the clock is running out.

It's not just countdown timers

Another tactic is creating an impression that products are running out such as“only two left in stock” or“20 people are viewing this item” can make shoppers worry someone else will buy the product first.

Such information can be helpful when accurate. But these scarcity claims can pressure people into making unnecessary purchases.

It's difficult because shoppers cannot independently verify a retailer's stock levels. One practical step is to check whether the product is available elsewhere rather than rushing to buy it.

Discount labels can also be deceptive.

Imagine a jacket advertised for $100, reduced from $200. It appears to be a 50% saving. But what if the jacket was never sold at $200, or was only briefly offered at that price?

A crossed-out price creates an impression of savings that may not reflect the product's usual selling price.

These tactics can be especially persuasive when shoppers are already searching for bargains.

What are regulators doing?

In September 2026, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) announced retailers Vuly and James Lane had paid $39,600 and $19,800 penalties respectively following allegations of misleading Black Friday promotions.

Then on November 10, the ACCC announced another investigation of Black Friday sales advertising. It will examine potentially misleading countdown timers, discount claims, low-stock warnings and testimonials.

For the first time, its Black Friday checks will extend across websites, emails and social media.

The watchdog's earlier investigation found concerning advertising claims in about half of the 50 retailers reviewed. Under Australian consumer law, businesses cannot make false or misleading claims about prices, discounts or promotions.

Australia isn't alone.

The European Union's Digital Services Act aims to restrict deceptive website designs on online platforms.

In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission Act prohibits unfair or deceptive business practices.

These efforts recognise how a website presents information can influence purchasing decisions.

Read more: Here's what Black Friday sales shopping does to your brain

How can you avoid the traps?

Black Friday can offer genuine savings. But a few simple checks can help you avoid buying something you'll later regret:

compare prices: check the same product at other retailers. Price history tools can help reveal whether a discount is genuine question the countdown: don't assume a sale will disappear when the timer reaches zero read the conditions: check whether advertised discounts apply to the products you want look at the final price: delivery fees and other charges can inflate your final payment check the seller: be cautious of unfamiliar websites offering unusually large discounts. Fake online stores also use urgency to attract shoppers decide before browsing: make a shopping list and set a budget so you're less tempted by unexpected offers.

If you encounter a potentially misleading promotion, you can report it to the ACCC.

Happy bargain hunting – but be smart

Black Friday is meant to help shoppers save money, not pressure them into rushed decisions.

A genuine bargain should still be a good deal when the countdown clock is gone.