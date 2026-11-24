“Latin America and the Caribbean needs to elevate its capacity for growth and do so more dynamically, inclusively, and sustainably. Science, technology, and innovation are essential to achieving this,” stated José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, executivesSecretary of ECLAC, at the inaugural session of the Conference, which also included the participation of Marlova Jovchelovitch Noleto, director and representative of the United Nations Education, Science, and Culture Organization (UNESCO) in Brazil; Claudia Benavides, minister of science, technology, and innovation of Colombia; and Luciana Santos, minister of science, technology, and innovation of Brazil.

Increasing investment in science, technology, and innovation is still necessary in Latin America and the Caribbean, but it is not enough, emphasised the highest-ranking authority of ECLAC.

Marlova Jovchelovitch Noleto, director and representative of UNESCO in Brazil, noted that the fifth meeting of the Conference on Science, Innovation, and ICTs is being held in conjunction with the fifth edition of the Latin American and Caribbean Open Science Forum (CILAC). In addition to celebrating“the construction of a common agenda” between ECLAC and UNESCO, Marlova Jovchelovitch Noleto affirmed that“this convergence represents a historic framework for our region. It is not only an organisational coincidence but rather a strategic decision to strengthen coordination between multilateral organisations and respond to a legitimate demand from our member states for greater coherence, efficiency, and collective impact.”

Claudia Benavides, minister of science, technology, and innovation of Colombia, the country serving as chair of the Conference for the 2024-2026 period, stated that“we have reached this new stage with a conviction that the Government of Colombia has made its own: science, technology, and innovation are not just another sector of public policy but rather an axis of development for any country” and added that“we are brought together by an especially transcendent responsibility: contributing to defining the role Latin America and the Caribbean will play in a world economy increasingly determined by the knowledge and technological capacities of nations.”

During the inauguration, the minister of science, technology, and innovation, Luciana Santos, noted that Brazil will serve as chair of the Conference for the next biennium with the commitment to strengthening regional integration, expanding scientific cooperation, and reducing inequalities among countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The publication provides an assessment of the Conference's work during the 2024-2026 period; offers an evaluation regarding ICT policies; analyses regional science, technology, and innovation governance; and proposes a regional work agenda for the 2027-2028 biennium.

“The gap with the most technologically advanced economies widened during a period in which the accumulation of scientific and technological capacities became increasingly central to geopolitics and geoeconomics. One way of putting the regional effort into perspective is to compare Latin America and the Caribbean's R&D expenditure with that of large technology companies. In 2024, for example, Amazon spent an estimated USD 89 billion on R&D, close to twice the region's total expenditure,” the publication warns.

Brazil has remained above the regional average, with expenditure of close to 1.2 percent of GDP in 2023. Uruguay shows an upward trend, from values near 0.3 percent at the beginning of the period to approximately 0.7 percent. Most countries in the region are below 0.4 percent, and several remain below 0.2 percent. Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico account for around four-fifths of total regional expenditure, showing its heavy dependence on a small number of economies.

The region, the document emphasises, has the opportunity to call for cooperation efforts, connect them, and provide continuity. Latin America and the Caribbean has knowledge, institutions, networks, and valuable experiences. The challenge is to better connect them, provide continuity to cooperation efforts, maintaining focus on the contribution of ICTs to productive development, and put them to work formulating policies capable of contributing to a more dynamic, inclusive, and sustainable productive transformation.

The meeting in Brasilia includes five panels on topics such as: regional governance for STI; connecting universities and companies in new ways; the challenge of technology diffusion and technology extension services; STI policies for territories that differ in size and geographies; and strategic and technological agendas.