MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)– The Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) is well positioned to build a more open, fair and competitive financial system, but success will depend on continued collaboration among financial institutions, regulators, governments and development partners, said Gillian Charles-Gollop, vice president, Corporate Services at the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

Delivering the keynote address,“ Competing for Trust: Powering the Big Push through Open, Fair and Competitive Finance” at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank's (ECCB) 8th Annual Conference held earlier this month in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, the CDB senior executive reinforced the Bank's alignment behind the ECCB's vision for a more integrated and competitive regional financial system to propel economic growth across the ECCU.

“We will succeed when we convert trust into productive speed, wider choice, lower friction, deeper investment and greater opportunity for our people,” she said.

Charles-Gollop noted that the ECCB's Big Push strategy aims to double the size of the ECCU's economy and the wealth of its citizens within a decade and central to that ambition is a strong financial sector that can mobilise capital, support entrepreneurship, facilitate investment and connect economic opportunity across the region. She highlighted that the ECCU already has strong foundations to fuel the Big Push, including stability, confidence and a regional financial ecosystem and multilateral partnerships that can be leveraged to mobilise investment at scale and drive regional growth.

Charles-Gollop highlighted three opportunities that will help accelerate progress which the ECCB is already advancing: fast payment systems that work for commerce, accountable use of artificial intelligence, and deepening regional capital markets to channel savings into more productive investment. Financial institutions, she said, can compete on customer value and collaborate more on shared infrastructure for greater interoperability, cybersecurity, identity and fraud intelligence.

The CDB vice president reaffirmed the bank's continued commitment to supporting the ECCB and said that CDB's Ten-Year Strategy 2026 to 2035: Transforming the Caribbean for Resilience closely aligns with the ECCB's Big Push.

CDB is currently supporting an ECCB-implemented programme on integrity and financial transparency which is helping smaller financial institutions build digital finance capability. The initiative is co-funded by the Government of Canada and supported by the International Monetary Fund, DigiLab Finance, the International Finance Corporation and the Caribbean Association of Banks.