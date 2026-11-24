What Can Unlock Financial Inclusion In Suriname?
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Financial inclusion goes beyond access to a bank account: it involves using financial services to pay, save, borrow, and manage risks.
In Suriname, cash still dominates everyday transactions. Expanding digital payments, simplifying access to financial services, and strengthening financial education could help turn account ownership into effective financial use.
Education, stable employment, and income are strongly associated with financial inclusion in Suriname, with secondary education linked to a 15.4-percentage-point higher probability of being financially included.
By Liliana Castilleja Vargas, Naiema F. Suliman
Around the world, having a bank account is often the first step into the formal financial system. But it does not necessarily mean that people can save regularly, make digital payments, obtain credit, or use financial products to manage risks and invest in their future. Does this distinction matter in Suriname?A recent study,“ Financial Inclusion in Suriname: Unlocking its Potential 58 percent of the country's population is financially included, based on access to at least one formal financial product or service. Yet access remains uneven, and cash continues to dominate daily transactions, including among many people who already have bank accounts.
But how can access to financial services translate into meaningful financial participation? As financial inclusion expands in Suriname, the real challenge is to ensure that individuals and businesses can actively and confidently use financial services to save, invest, and weather economic shocks.
What does financial inclusion look like in Suriname?
In Suriname, many bank accounts appear to function primarily as places to hold money rather than as tools for managing finances. Among individuals classified as financially included, approximately 87% report having a checking account, while participation in more advanced financial products remains limited.Among account holders, 84% withdraw cash from banks or ATMs specifically to make payments, and only 20% use internet banking Moreover, 40% of financially included individuals rely exclusively on cash for payments These findings are based on household-level data from the 2022 Suriname Survey of Living Conditions
Education is the strongest bridge to financial inclusion
In Suriname, education emerges as a particularly important factor in financial inclusion, as highlighted in the IDB study mentioned earlier. After controlling for other socioeconomic characteristics, people in Suriname who have completed secondary education have a 15.4 percentage point higher probability of being financially included than those who have not completed secondary education.
Education can influence financial inclusion by strengthening financial literacy, improving people's ability to understand financial products and requirements, and expanding access to more stable employment and income. These different pathways help explain the strong association between educational attainment and financial inclusion, suggesting that education should be part of a broader strategy to boost financial inclusion in Suriname.
Stable employment and income also matter
Employment status is another factor in financial inclusion in Suriname. Wage employees have a 12-percentage-point higher probability of financial inclusion than self-employed workers, while income has a positive and statistically significant association with inclusion.
These differences are particularly relevant in Suriname, where informal employment and non-contractual work are widespread. The study reports that wage employees account for 85 percent of financially included workers. Self-employed individuals and contributing family workers are especially likely to operate without contracts and may face difficulties demonstrating regular income or complying with documentation requirements.
Expanding financial inclusion therefore requires products and onboarding procedures that reduce red tape and reflect the realities of self-employment and informal economic activity, such as tiered accounts with low transaction limits and minimal initial documentation, and savings groups or cooperatives linked to group bank accounts.
Geographic location matters, but structural conditions matter more
in Suriname, financial inclusion is highly concentrated within urban and coastal regions. Specifically, the capital, Paramaribo and the broader coastal area together account for 95% of the financially included population. Residents of interior communities often face limited banking infrastructure, long travel distances, unreliable connectivity, and additional costs when accessing their funds.According to data collected by the IDB in 2023, financial infrastructure is also limited, with just two ATMs, six point-of-sale (POS) devices, and one QR code per 1,000 inhabitants
However, the analysis adds an important nuance: disadvantages initially associated with geographical barriers or belonging to vulnerable communities are substantially reduced once education, employment, and income are taken into account. This indicates that the observed gaps are largely connected to unequal access to opportunities and infrastructure rather than to intrinsic characteristics of population groups.
Social assistance programs provide another potentially powerful pathway into the formal financial system. Recipients of social assistance have a 14-percentage-point higher probability of being financially included than non-recipients. Among social-assistance recipients, 89% receive benefits through direct deposit. This suggests that government social programs' transfers can help people enter the financial system.
From access to effective financial participationThese findings are particularly relevant as Suriname implements its National Financial Inclusion and Education Strategy 2024–2027
Five complementary opportunities could help unlock financial inclusion beyond bank accounts:Invest in practical financial education, particularly in schools, vocational institutions, community organizations, and programs adapted to different educational levels. Modernise payment infrastructure by improving interoperability, merchant acceptance, real-time payments, and the reliability of everyday payment channels. Expand simplified and tiered accounts that reduce documentation barriers while applying proportionate, risk-based requirements. Strengthen last-mile delivery through banking agents, interoperable cash-in and cash-out points, mobile onboarding, and services targeted at interior and underserved communities. Leverage social transfers to promote financial inclusion. Programs such as Moni Karta, a government-issued electronic payment card introduced by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Housing (MOSAPH), allow beneficiaries to receive social assistance digitally, make payments, and withdraw cash at participating ATMs. These programs could also encourage greater use of savings and financial-planning services.
Suriname has an opportunity to move beyond account ownership toward effective financial use, where people use their accounts not just to withdraw cash, but also to make payments, save, and plan for the future. Progress should therefore be measured not only by the number of accounts open, but also by how people use them. This goal will require coordinated action among the Central Bank of Suriname, financial institutions, social-protection agencies, payment-system providers, and community organisations.
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