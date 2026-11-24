Education is the strongest bridge to financial inclusion

In Suriname, education emerges as a particularly important factor in financial inclusion, as highlighted in the IDB study mentioned earlier. After controlling for other socioeconomic characteristics, people in Suriname who have completed secondary education have a 15.4 percentage point higher probability of being financially included than those who have not completed secondary education.

Education can influence financial inclusion by strengthening financial literacy, improving people's ability to understand financial products and requirements, and expanding access to more stable employment and income. These different pathways help explain the strong association between educational attainment and financial inclusion, suggesting that education should be part of a broader strategy to boost financial inclusion in Suriname.

Stable employment and income also matter

Employment status is another factor in financial inclusion in Suriname. Wage employees have a 12-percentage-point higher probability of financial inclusion than self-employed workers, while income has a positive and statistically significant association with inclusion.

These differences are particularly relevant in Suriname, where informal employment and non-contractual work are widespread. The study reports that wage employees account for 85 percent of financially included workers. Self-employed individuals and contributing family workers are especially likely to operate without contracts and may face difficulties demonstrating regular income or complying with documentation requirements.

Expanding financial inclusion therefore requires products and onboarding procedures that reduce red tape and reflect the realities of self-employment and informal economic activity, such as tiered accounts with low transaction limits and minimal initial documentation, and savings groups or cooperatives linked to group bank accounts.

Geographic location matters, but structural conditions matter more

in Suriname, financial inclusion is highly concentrated within urban and coastal regions. Specifically, the capital, Paramaribo and the broader coastal area together account for 95% of the financially included population. Residents of interior communities often face limited banking infrastructure, long travel distances, unreliable connectivity, and additional costs when accessing their funds.

However, the analysis adds an important nuance: disadvantages initially associated with geographical barriers or belonging to vulnerable communities are substantially reduced once education, employment, and income are taken into account. This indicates that the observed gaps are largely connected to unequal access to opportunities and infrastructure rather than to intrinsic characteristics of population groups.

Social assistance programs provide another potentially powerful pathway into the formal financial system. Recipients of social assistance have a 14-percentage-point higher probability of being financially included than non-recipients. Among social-assistance recipients, 89% receive benefits through direct deposit. This suggests that government social programs' transfers can help people enter the financial system.

From access to effective financial participation

Five complementary opportunities could help unlock financial inclusion beyond bank accounts:

Suriname has an opportunity to move beyond account ownership toward effective financial use, where people use their accounts not just to withdraw cash, but also to make payments, save, and plan for the future. Progress should therefore be measured not only by the number of accounts open, but also by how people use them. This goal will require coordinated action among the Central Bank of Suriname, financial institutions, social-protection agencies, payment-system providers, and community organisations.