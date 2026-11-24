MENAFN - Asia Times) Earlier versions of this article were published by Think China and Pacific Forum. It is republished with permission.

Taiwan is well aware that the US is by far its leading foreign influence and that US support cannot be taken for granted.

Even today, officials sometimes recall with considerable bitterness the US cutting off support for the Chiang Kai-shek government fleeing to Taiwan after defeat in the civil war on mainland China in 1949. The cutoff came after nine years of close US support for Chiang's government as America's leading ally in the fight against Japan during World War II and support for Chiang's government against Mao Zedong's communist forces in the Chinese civil war.

America recalibrated its priorities and left Chiang to face alone the expected communist assault on Taiwan. Chiang survived because the outbreak of the Korean War in June 1950 saw the US government reverse its policies and support Taiwan under Chiang's rule as a key link in US containment efforts countering Soviet Union-backed China during the first two decades of the Cold War.

But America shifted again in the 1970s as all official relations and a US defense treaty with Taiwan ended through no fault of Taiwan. The US sought normalization of relations with China, and Beijing set strict conditions requiring the cutoff of American official ties with Taiwan.

Taiwan is also well aware that US domestic politics, and especially the role of Congress, have long had more importance in determining US policy toward Taiwan and China than any other issue in the Indo-Pacific region. Job one for Taiwan officials in its large Washington representative office and 13 consular posts throughout the US is to encourage America to support Taiwan.

They have observed with satisfaction over the past nine years the end of US engagement with China and the hardening of American policies to counter multifaceted Chinese challenges. Taiwan has benefited greatly from increased US military, economic and diplomatic support against threatening Chinese coercive actions.