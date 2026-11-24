MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --or theis pleased to announce that it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (see news release dated November 24, 2026) from $4,000,000 to $6,000,000 (the“”). The Offering will now consist of 10,714,286 hard dollar units (the“”) at a price of $0.14 per HD Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the“”) and 29,032,258 flow-through common shares (“”) at a price of $0.155 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000 (the“”).

Each HD Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a“ Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one additional common share (a“ Warrant Share”) for three (3) years from closing (the“ Expiry Date”) at an exercise price of $0.20 per Warrant Share.

The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" as that term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Qualifying Expenditures ") related to the Miminiska Property, Ontario. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the flow-through shares effective December 31, 2026. The net proceeds from the sale of the HD Units will be used by the Company for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company may pay finders a fee in cash and/or share purchase warrants of the Company. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months and a day from issuance. Closing of the Offering is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp.

Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing district-scale gold opportunities in Ontario, Canada. The Company's portfolio includes the flagship Miminiska Gold Project in northwestern Ontario and the Swayze Central Gold Property located within the prospective Swayze Greenstone Belt near Timmins.

Miminiska hosts a gold-rich banded iron formation (“BIF”) system with multiple high-grade intercepts drilled across the Miminiska and Frond Zones and more than 14 km of underexplored strike extent. Supported by approximately 28,000 m of historical drilling, the project demonstrates significant scale potential with mineralization remaining open along strike and at depth. The Swayze Central Gold Property complements the Company's portfolio with historical high-grade gold occurrences and additional district-scale exploration upside in one of Canada's most established mining regions.

Canadian Goldfields is led by a lean and execution-focused leadership team committed to disciplined exploration, systematic discovery and long-term value creation through the advancement of high-quality gold assets in tier-one mining jurisdictions.

On behalf of the Company,

John G. Booth, Chief Executive Officer and Director



Additional Information

Harp Gosal | Director of Capital Markets & Communications

Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp.

Phone: (604) 218-1142

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond its control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need for additional financing, the completion and size of the Offering, the Company's planned drilling and exploration programs for the Miminiska Property and the Swayze Central Gold Property being subject to change, and the ability to incur and renounce Qualifying Expenditures within the required timeframes. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.