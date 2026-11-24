Comprehensive Care Services Data Breach: Key Facts

Company: Comprehensive Care Services, a healthcare services organization.

Reported: Comprehensive Care Services reported the incident to the Vermont Attorney General on November 21, 2026, and has also filed breach notices with the Oregon Department of Justice.

Data reportedly exposed: Social Security numbers, government ID numbers, financial account codes, credit and debit account information, and health records.

Affected: The number of affected individuals has not been publicly disclosed.

Still unknown: The breach dates, how the breach occurred, and whether credit monitoring is being offered.

What Happened in the Comprehensive Care Services Data Breach?

Comprehensive Care Services filed a data breach notification with the Vermont Attorney General on November 21, 2026, reporting that unauthorized individuals accessed sensitive personal and health-related information. The company has not publicly disclosed when it discovered the breach, how it occurred, or how many people were affected.

What Information Was Exposed?

According to published breach filings, the exposed information may include Social Security numbers, government-issued ID numbers, financial account codes, credit and debit account information, and health records. Your notice letter should identify what was involved for you.

Who May Be Affected?

The investigation focuses on clients, patients, and other individuals whose information Comprehensive Care Services maintained, including anyone who received a breach notice from the organization.

What Legal Options Do Affected Individuals Have?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP

What Should Affected Individuals Do Now?



Keep your Comprehensive Care Services notice letter and check it for any credit monitoring offer and enrollment deadline.

Place a free fraud alert or security freeze with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, and check your credit reports at AnnualCreditReport.com. Review bank statements and health insurance explanation of benefits statements for unfamiliar activity, and report suspected identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission at IdentityTheft.gov.



Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: ...; or click HERE

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, antitrust violations, ERISA benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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