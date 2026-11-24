MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEDELLÍN, Columbia, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA; BVC: MINEROS; OTCQX: MNSAF) (“” or the“”) announces that, at the special meeting of the General Shareholders Assembly (the“”) held today, shareholders approved each of the resolutions put before them. A total of 225,223,964 common shares, representing 77.56% of the Company's 290,376,398 outstanding common shares, were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

“Shareholder returns are a central part of Mineros' strategy, and today's approval of the Extraordinary Dividend confirms shareholders' support of management,” said Daniel Henao, Chief Executive Officer of Mineros.“We will continue to balance returns to shareholders with disciplined investment in our operations and development pipeline.”

Extraordinary Dividend Declared

At the Meeting, the General Shareholders Assembly approved the release of occasional reserves in the amount of US$58,075,280 constituted out of the profits of fiscal years ended on or before December 31, 2025, and the distribution of the amount released as a one-time extraordinary cash dividend of US$0.20 per common share (the“ Extraordinary Dividend”). The reserve for share repurchases and the legal reserve were not released and remain allocated to their respective purposes. No part of the Extraordinary Dividend is charged to the results of fiscal year 2026.

The Extraordinary Dividend will be paid in a single instalment on December 18, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 14, 2026, which represents a variation from the record and payment dates proposed in the Management Information Circular dated October 15, 2026 (the“ Circular”), which were December 1 and December 4, 2026, respectively. All other terms of the Extraordinary Dividend were approved without variation. The Extraordinary Dividend is in addition to, and does not affect, the ordinary dividend of US$0.10 per share approved on March 27, 2026, and payable in four quarterly instalments.

Based on 290,376,398 common shares outstanding, the aggregate amount of the Extraordinary Dividend is approximately US$58,075,280; the final amount will depend on the number of common shares outstanding on the record date, excluding common shares held by the Company. Payment of the Extraordinary Dividend will be made on the payment date, which may in some cases be converted into local currency at the foreign exchange rate on the date of payment. Shareholders in the Colombian market may receive payment in Colombian pesos, calculated at the Representative Market Rate (Tasa Representativa del Mercado –“ TRM”) published by the Colombian Superintendence of Finance in effect on the business day prior to the payment date, being December 17, 2026. For informational purposes, the Extraordinary Dividend is equivalent to approximately COP$205,543,514,077, or COP$707.85 per common share; the final amount in Colombian pesos will depend on the TRM in effect on December 17, 2026. The ex-dividend period on the Colombian Stock Exchange will be between December 14 and December 18.

Dividends will be paid out of profits earned during and after the 2017 financial year, which have been subject to corporate tax in Colombia. Under the Colombian Tax Code, dividends and distributions out of profits taxed at the corporate level to non-resident shareholders are generally subject to a 20% withholding tax, which the Company will withhold and remit to the Colombian National Tax and Customs Authority (DIAN). A lower rate may apply for persons who are tax-resident in countries that have entered into a tax treaty with Colombia. The Company has made available a procedure by which shareholders entitled to a withholding tax rate of less than 20% may claim and request delivery of any excess amounts withheld prior to their remittance to DIAN. This procedure is made available as a service to shareholders and may be discontinued or revised at any time without notice. For additional information, see the Circular or the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, each available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Results of Other Resolutions

All other resolutions outlined in the Circular were passed at the Meeting.

About Mineros S.A.

Mineros is a leading Latin American gold producer headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that includes operating mines in Colombia and Nicaragua, together with a pipeline of development and exploration projects in the region, including the Porvenir development asset in Nicaragua, the La Pepa Project in Chile and the Tolima Project in Colombia.

With more than 50 years of operating history, Mineros is distinguished by its commitment to safety, sustainability and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombian Stock Exchange (MINEROS), and trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.

For Further Information

Ann Wilkinson | Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (647) 496-3011 | ...

Juan Camilo Obando | Director, Investor Relations

(+57) 604 266 5757 | ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information can often be identified by the use of words such as“will”,“expect”,“may”,“anticipate” or similar terminology, and includes, without limitation, statements relating to the record date, the date, amount and payment of the Extraordinary Dividend, the conversion of the Extraordinary Dividend into Colombian pesos, and the expected tax treatment of the Extraordinary Dividend, including the availability of any refund of excess withholding. Forward-looking information is based upon estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding: the Company's financial condition, liquidity and cash flows; the absence of restrictions on the payment of dividends under the Company's financing agreements; legal, regulatory and tax stability in Colombia and Canada; the timely completion of payment processes by the Company's paying agents and depositories; and the number of common shares outstanding on the record date. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and is not a guarantee of future performance. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, among others: changes in laws, regulations or tax rates; restrictions on the payment of dividends under the Company's financing agreements; fluctuations in the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the Colombian peso; changes in the number of common shares outstanding on the record date, including as a result of share repurchases; delays or errors in payment processes; changes in the availability of the withholding tax refund procedure; and the additional risks described in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR+ at This list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.