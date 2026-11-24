Dr. Kelly Price Noble draws on decades in healthcare administration, veterans' services, and her lived-experiences of caregiving to help families prepare early.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SAN DIEGO, CALIF. | October 7, 2026 Sixty-three million Americans are now family caregivers, 20 million more than a decade ago. Only 11 percent have received any medical training for the tasks on which they take.The distance between what families are asked to do and what they are prepared to do is the subject of A Mindfulness Journey:Caring for an Aging Population - A Comprehensive Guide for Modern Elder Care, by Dr. Kelly Price Noble, Founder and CEO of KAPN Consulting and a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA).Published in April 2026, the 182-page guide is written for the period before the emergency, while families still have room to choose rather than react.63 million Americans are now family caregivers, an increase of 20 million since 2015.11% have received any medical training for the care tasks they perform.Source: Caregiving in the U.S. 2025, AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving.The story behind the bookIN 2020, Dr. Price Noble became her parents' caregiver. Month after month, she traveled from her home in California to her parents' home in Maryland. Some visits lasted a week or more, depending on her parents' need.She already knew the research. She chaired a college of health professions, conducted clinical research at the VA San Diego Healthcare System Spinal Cord Injury Center, and spent seven years helping to testify before the Joint Hearing Committee on Veterans' Benefits. The trips taught her something the research had not. Behind every diagnosis was a family carrying love, fear, and responsibility at once, and usually without a plan.“Planning is one of the greatest gifts we can give people we love.”Dr. Kelly Price NobleWhat the book doesA Mindfulness Journey is built around a question most families ask too late: where do we begin? Dr. Price Noble walks readers through the conversations, which are far easier to have before a diagnosis than after, the community resources most families never learn exist, and the decisions that determine whether an older adult's wishes are known in advance or guessed at in a hospital corridor.She teaches care as a family matter rather than an individual one, giving families time to work through medical, legal and living-arrangement questions before those questions turn urgent, and it keeps dignity and the older adult's preferences at the center of every decision it describes.“My goal was to create a practical yet compassionate guide, encouraging people to approach aging with intention, dignity, and confidence rather than fear.”Dr. Kelly Price NobleThe guide is written for family caregivers and adult children supporting aging parents, for older adults planning their care, and for the professionals around them, including nurses, social workers, case managers and home-health teams. Drawing on Dr. Price Noble's years in veterans' services, italso speaks to veterans and military families, who navigate a benefits landscape, most caregiving authors neglect to add.About the authorDr. Kelly Price Noble DHA, MAOM, CRCFEA, CSA, CDPFounder and CEO of KAPN Consulting: Innovative Solutions, a geriatric care navigation consultant and an advance care planning specialist. She holds a Doctor of Health Administration and a Master of Arts in Organizational Management, and she is a Certified Residential Care Facility for the Elderly Administrator and a Certified Senior Advisor.Her career spans healthcare systems, veterans' services and aging advocacy. She has served as Chair of the College of Health Professions at the University of Phoenix, National DEI Manager at U.S. VETS, Executive Director of the Cal-Diego Paralyzed Veterans Association and National President of the PVA Chapter Executive Directors. She hosts the Aging Out Loud podcast, where she talks with caregivers, clinicians, legal and financial experts and community organizers about aging, caregiving and end-of-life planning.A Mindfulness Journey is the first title in a planned series with a second book expected in Fall 2026.AvailabilityA Mindfulness Journey: Caring for an Aging Population is available now in paperback, hardcover and eBook. It can be ordered through KAPN Consulting, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Books, Walmart in paperback and hardcover, and Kobo in eBook.Paperback ISBN - 979-8295764424Hardcover ISBN - 979-8295777745Extent 182 pagesPublished April 2, 2026Readers can order the book and find free caregiver resources, including Understanding Dementia and 5 Conversations Before a Health Crisis, at .About KAPN ConsultingKAPN Consulting: Innovative Solutions is a San Diego based care navigation and consulting practice founded by Dr. Kelly Price Noble. Her company supports older adults, caregivers, families, healthcare organizations and communities through education, speaking and supportive care navigation, with a focus on healthy aging, dementia and Alzheimer's awareness, aging in place and advance care planning. The practice also produces the Aging Out Loud podcast.Media ContactDr. Kelly Price NobleFounder & CEO, KAPN ConsultingEmail...WebsiteFor EditorsInterview requests, review copies and speaking inquiries are welcome. High-resolution cover art and an author photograph are available on request.PodcastAging Out Loud, YouTube @Aging-Out-LoudSocialLinkedIn kpricenoble · Instagram kapnconsulting · X kapnconsulting · Facebook kapnconsultingsupportivecareNote to editors: The book offers educational guidance and is not a substitute for individualized medical, legal or financial advice.

Dr. Kelly Price Noble

KAPN Consulting

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Planning Before the Crisis. A guide for the 63 million Americans now caring for a loved one News Provided By Metasphere Technologies November 25, 2026, 00:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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