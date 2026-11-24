The Last Peace: The Years Before the War by Francesco Prato Pic 1

NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Francesco Prato presents The Last Peace: The Years Before the War, a geopolitical novel that examines how a series of political, diplomatic, and military decisions could gradually bring Europe closer to conflict. In the novel's future, a Republican victory in the 2028 US elections begins a shift in American foreign policy that ultimately leads to the United States withdrawing from NATO. The consequences unfold across Europe until the continent reaches war in 2035.AvailabilityReaders interested in geopolitical fiction, history, military fiction, and plausible future scenarios can find The Last Peace: The Years Before the War in Kindle and Paperback editions on Amazon: . The book is fiction, but the risks it explores are real.A Plausible Future Shaped by Changing AlliancesThe Last Peace begins with the knowledge that Europe will go to war in 2035, then looks backward to explore how that conflict became possible. In the novel, questions about America's commitment to European security gain political momentum during 2028. Three years later, Washington leaves NATO, forcing European countries to reconsider security arrangements that had existed for decades.The story is a work of fiction, but the geopolitical scenario behind it is entirely plausible. What happens if the United States withdraws from NATO? What happens if European countries increasingly prioritize national interests over cooperation, the European Union gradually fragments, and governments respond to growing insecurity by accelerating military rearmament? These are not merely imaginative questions. They reflect tensions and choices that are already part of today's geopolitical debate, and the novel invites readers to reflect on where current political and international developments could lead.Europe also changes internally along this timeline. Britain decides for itself when and where to intervene, France asserts its strategic autonomy, and Germany calls a referendum on leaving the European Union. Spain and Italy turn toward their own troubles and the Mediterranean, while Canada moves closer to Europe, with its soldiers already on the Baltic front.How Decisions Accumulate Into CrisisRather than focusing solely on combat, the novel examines the political process preceding it. Readers enter cabinet meetings, summits, negotiations, and closed-door sessions as governments respond to one crisis after another. Russia observes Europe's reactions and tests its resolve, while the continuing war in Ukraine raises increasingly difficult questions. A history teacher reconstructs these years knowing how they ultimately end. This perspective allows the story to examine hindsight and the temptation to view catastrophe as inevitable after it has already occurred. In the years leading to 2035, governments raise military spending, rebuild their armies, reinforce their borders, and draw up defense plans, each with the declared purpose of preventing war.At the heart of the novel is a warning: a devastating war does not necessarily begin with someone deliberately deciding to start one. It can emerge from a succession of seemingly reasonable political decisions, each of which makes the next crisis more difficult to prevent. Growing nationalism, European fragmentation, military rearmament, weakening alliances, and increasingly conflicting national interests could create the conditions for a major conflict, even if none of the countries involved initially intends to start a war."It grew out of a question I couldn't stop thinking about: how does a war actually begin when, at first, almost no one wants one?" said Francesco Prato, author of The Last Peace: The Years Before the War, which is his first novel. Here is a recent article published about the book.About Francesco PratoFrancesco Prato has always been fascinated by history, geopolitics, travel, and the forces that shape the world around us. Over the years, that curiosity has grown into a deep interest in international affairs, crises, and the decisions that can quietly change the direction of entire countries. He reads widely and follows global events closely. In everyday life he works in a different field, but writing has long been where he brings together questions, ideas, and imagination. The Last Peace: The Years Before the War is his first novel.

Francesco Prato

Author of The Last Peace: The Years Before the War

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Francesco Prato Presents 'The Last Peace: The Years Before the War,' a Geopolitical Novel About Europe's Future News Provided By XLIM November 25, 2026, 00:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, World & Regional



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