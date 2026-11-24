VHV Company Data Breach: Key Facts

Company: VHV Company, a Winooski, Vermont mechanical construction contractor founded in 1949.

Attack: The ransomware group ANUBIS claimed responsibility, stating it stole 1.6 terabytes of data and posting about the incident on the dark web on November 13, 2026.

Notification: VHV began mailing notice letters on November 19, 2026, and reported the breach to the Massachusetts and Vermont Attorneys General on November 20, 2026.

Affected: At least 501 Vermont residents. The total number nationwide has not been disclosed.

Data exposed: Social Security numbers and government-issued ID numbers.

Company offer: 24 months of free identity protection through TransUnion. Enrollment must be completed within 90 days of the letter date.

What Happened in the VHV Data Breach?

VHV Company experienced a data security incident that may have affected personal information in its possession. A ransomware group known as ANUBIS later claimed it had stolen 1.6 terabytes of the company's data. In its November 19, 2026 notice letter, VHV stated that it has no evidence of misuse or attempted misuse of the information. VHV has not disclosed how the attackers gained access.

What Information Was Exposed?

According to filings with state regulators, the exposed information includes Social Security numbers and government-issued identification numbers.

Who May Be Affected?

The investigation focuses on individuals whose information VHV Company maintained, including current and former employees and others who received a VHV notice letter dated November 19, 2026.

What Legal Options Do Affected Individuals Have?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP

What Should Affected Individuals Do Now?

Enroll in the free TransUnion identity protection within 90 days of your letter date, using the activation code in your notice.



Place a free fraud alert or security freeze with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, and check your credit reports at AnnualCreditReport.com. Keep your VHV notice letter and report suspected identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission at IdentityTheft.gov.



Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: ...; or click HERE

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, antitrust violations, ERISA benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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