- Todd Nigro, CEO of BoltBetzLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BoltBetz, an innovator in gaming payments technology, and Terrible's Gaming / JETT Gaming, one of Nevada's most established gaming operators, today announced the successful launch of the BoltBetz mobile application at the first Terrible's Gaming grocery store location. The innovative app combines a fully functional digital wallet with integrated tools designed to enhance player loyalty, engagement, and convenience, bringing a new level of technology and connectivity to the neighborhood gaming experience.The launch follows the completion of technology integration, applicable regulatory approvals, JETT Gaming's internal audit and compliance reviews, and operational training. It marks the transition from development to live operations under the strategic partnership announced last year.With approximately 300 locations and 3,000 gaming machines statewide, Terrible's Gaming brings together an unusually diverse network of neighborhood casinos, convenience store gaming operations, and grocery store gaming lounges. Successfully launching within an operator of this scale and complexity establishes an important foundation for BoltBetz's continued expansion.“Launching with Terrible's Gaming is an exciting milestone for BoltBetz and an opportunity to showcase the full capabilities of our platform,” said Todd Nigro, CEO of BoltBetz.“Bringing an innovative digital wallet and player engagement solution to such an established and diverse gaming operator, within Nevada's highly regulated gaming environment, is a significant accomplishment.”Designed to go beyond traditional cashless gaming solutions, BoltBetz brings payments, player engagement, and loyalty capabilities together in a single mobile experience. The platform gives players convenient access to their funds while providing gaming operators with new opportunities to connect with customers, strengthen loyalty, and deliver a more personalized gaming experience.“Our customers have always been at the center of our business,” said Tim Herbst, President of JETT Gaming & Terrible Herbst Inc.“This launch represents another step in our commitment to delivering convenient, modern gaming experiences. We appreciate the collaborative effort required to bring this technology into operation and are excited about its potential.”Following the initial launch, the companies anticipate a phased rollout across Terrible's remaining grocery store gaming locations, followed by continued expansion into its broader Nevada gaming network in 2027.About Terrible's GamingRooted in the Herbst family's longstanding Nevada gaming heritage, Terrible's Gaming delivers a distinctive neighborhood gaming experience across a diverse network of casinos, convenience stores, and grocery store gaming lounges, including locations within Albertsons, Vons, and Safeway. The company combines the convenience and accessibility of neighborhood locations with a commitment to customer service and an engaging gaming experience.About BoltBetzBoltBetz delivers an integrated digital wallet and gaming technology platform combining cashless payments, player loyalty, engagement, and operational capabilities. The platform integrates with Konami Gaming's SYNKROScasino management system and leverages BankCard Services' patented Pooled Player Account technology, powered by PIMS, together with GBank's gaming payments and banking infrastructure. BoltBetz provides secure, scalable cashless solutions designed to enhance the gaming experience for players and operators.For more information, visit .

Jennifer Bennett

JB Public Relations

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BoltBetz and Terrible's Gaming Announce Successful Launch of Innovative Digital Wallet and Player Loyalty Platform News Provided By Nigro Construction November 24, 2026, 23:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino



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